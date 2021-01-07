Jefferson-Lewis BOCES confirms multiple COVID-19 cases across campuses

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson-Lewis BOCES has confirmed multiple COVID-19 cases in the past 24-hours.

Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Administration has confirmed three COVID-19 cases since January 6, 2021. BOCES confirmed that all cases are present at various campuses throughout the North Country.

On January 6, BOCES Administration confirmed that a student at Calcium Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus and a student at the Boak Educational Center in Lewis County tested positive.

Administration confirmed that the case at Calcium Primary does not result in a change of instruction, however, Boak Educational Center has switched to remote instruction for January 7, 2021.

Additionally on January 7, Jefferson-Lewis BOCES received confirmation that a student at the Bohlen Techinical Center in Watertown tested positive for the coronavirus. This also did not result in a change to instruction.

BOCES administration confirmed that they are currently working with both Jefferson and Lewis County Public Health to address the positive cases and perform contact tracing.

