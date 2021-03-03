Jefferson-Lewis BOCES confirms new COVID-19 case at Watertown campus

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new COVID-19 case was confirmed at a Jefferson-Lewis BOCES campus on Tuesday.

Jefferson-Lewis BOCES administration reported on Tuesday that a student at the Bohlen Technical Center tested positive for the coronavirus. The Bohlen Technical Center is located off NY-3 in the Town of Watertown.

The school district in which the student attends was not confirmed.

According to BOCES Administration they are working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform the contact tracing process. Those identified as close contacts will be notified by BOCES or Public Health.

Additionally all affected areas are being disinfected at the Bohlen Technical Center. Masking and social distancing protocols remain in place.

This COVID-19 case was reported on March 2, 2021.