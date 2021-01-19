Jefferson-Lewis BOCES confirms new COVID-19 cases following long weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson-Lewis BOCES has confirmed additional COVID-19 cases following the long weekend.

Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Administration confirmed two additional COVID-19 cases on Monday at separate campuses.

According to BOCES, both a student at the Sackett Technical Center tested positive for the virus.

Additionally, a staff member at Calcium Primary is presumed by Jefferson County Public Health to be positive for COVID-19.

Jefferson- Lewis BOCES stated that they are currently working with both Jefferson and Lewis County Public Health to perform the contact tracing process.

Those who are considered close contacts to any positive cases will be contacted by Public Health,