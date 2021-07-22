Jefferson-Lewis BOCES honors class of 2021 graduates

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over 400 students are being recognized for completing programs at local technical schools.
Jefferson-Lewis-Hamilton-Herkimer-Oneida BOCES is highlighting student from both the Charles H. Bohlen, Jr., Technical Center in Watertown and the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center in Glenfield, New York, who graduated this spring.
According to BOCES, 371 students graduated from programs at the Bohlen Center. These programs included Architecture, Engineering & 3D Design; Auto Body; Automotive Technology; Building Projects; Carpentry; Cosmetology; Criminal Justice; Culinary Arts; Early Childhood Education; Electrical Wiring Technology; Electronic & Computer Technology; Heavy Equipment; Hospitality Services; Medical Assistant; Motorcycle Marine & Power Sports; New Vision Health; Nursing Assistant; Plumbing/HVAC; Veterinary Practices; Visual Communications; and Welding.
BOCES recognized 176 student for earning Technical endorsements. Additionally, special scholarships were awarded to students from organizations and businesses in the region. The recipients are as follows:
- Black River Council of School Superintendents: Shane Rubyor
- Thomas Excavating, LLC Superior Work Ethic Award: Ryley Jones and Thomas Slate
- Northern New York Community Foundation Awards: Landon Shedrick, Simarra Willett
- Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Scholarship: Ariel St. Croix
- Cheney Tire-Motorcycle, Marine & Power Sports Award: Ernest Brown
- Ruth Seal Memorial Nursing Scholarship: Brayden Billman
- Ryan D. Abel Memorial Scholarship: Cyan Siebel
- Logan Mannigan Memorial Scholarship: Gregory VanBrocklin
- Sackets Harbor Ballroom Hospitality Services Award: Gavin Barnett
- Pepe’s Parts Xpress Auto Body Award: Caleb Smith
- Pepe’s Parts Express Automotive Technology Award: Matthew Wright
- Pepe’s Parts Express Heavy Equipment Award: Graden Ratigliano
- Waite Motor Sports-Motorcycle, Marine & Power Sports Award: Kaden Howard
- Patty O’Driscoll Memorial Scholarship: Maria Clement
- Brian C. Thomas Memorial Scholarship: Katelyn Decker
- Loose Leaf Law Excellence in Criminal Justice: Gavin Gaines
- Richard (Butch) Coseo Memorial Scholarship: Zachary Premo
- Kevin Fuhrken Memorial Scholarship: Landon Shedrick
- Rivergate Wheelers Memorial Scholarship: Madison Raap
- Frank Reed, Jr. Memorial-Motorcycle, Marine & Power Sports Scholarship: Matthew Simmons
- Watertown Noon Rotary: Joshua Biggs, Madison Raap, Ashlyn Hilts, Katelyn Decker, & Christian Heyl
- JLHHO Professional Teacher’s Association Award: Landon Shedrick, Zachary Premo, Madison Raap, Dalton Hudson and Hailey Hunt
The Sacket Technical Center also recognized 146 students for completing programs. This included Auto Body; Automotive Technology; Building Projects; Carpentry; Cosmetology; Criminal Justice; Culinary Arts; Early Childhood Education; Electrical Wiring Technology; Engineering & Design; Environmental Conservation & Forestry; Gas/Diesel Mechanics; New Vision Health; Nursing Assistant; Veterinary Practices; and Visual Communications.
The center highlighted 82 students for earning Technical endorsements. Additionally, special scholarships were awarded to students from organizations and businesses in the region. The recipients are as follows:
- NYS Woodsman’s Field Corporation Employability Award: Justin Wright
- NYS Woodsman’s Field Corporation College Award: Trenten Dosztan
- Lewis County Association of Education Office Professionals Award: Maelisa Roggie
- BOCES Professional Association (BPA) Award: Killian McAleese, Devan Maurer, Laura Metzler, Anna Spaulding, Allison Villeneuve
- Black River Council of School Superintendent’s Award: Andrew Finster
- Northern New York Community Foundation Award: Anna Spaulding, Laura Metzler
- Adirondack Central School Related Professionals Union Award: Kiana Martin, Garrett Cannan
- SkillsUSA Award: Camryn Ely, Ashley Page, Jasmine Radcliff, Haily Walters
- Helen Sergent Cosmetology Memorial Award: Raeanne Decoteau, Trent Hills, Stefanie Keefer, Mackenzie Larrivey
- Rome Teachers Federal Credit Union Scholarship: Rianna Yelton, Jayden Persons
- Pepe’s Parts Express Award: Skyler Gibbs
- Evans Mills Raceway Park Kevin Ward Jr. Legacy Award: Collin Hulbert
All graduating students will receive certificates for successfully completing their program requirements.