Jefferson-Lewis BOCES honors class of 2021 graduates

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over 400 students are being recognized for completing programs at local technical schools.

Jefferson-Lewis-Hamilton-Herkimer-Oneida BOCES is highlighting student from both the Charles H. Bohlen, Jr., Technical Center in Watertown and the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center in Glenfield, New York, who graduated this spring.

According to BOCES, 371 students graduated from programs at the Bohlen Center. These programs included Architecture, Engineering & 3D Design; Auto Body; Automotive Technology; Building Projects; Carpentry; Cosmetology; Criminal Justice; Culinary Arts; Early Childhood Education; Electrical Wiring Technology; Electronic & Computer Technology; Heavy Equipment; Hospitality Services; Medical Assistant; Motorcycle Marine & Power Sports; New Vision Health; Nursing Assistant; Plumbing/HVAC; Veterinary Practices; Visual Communications; and Welding.

BOCES recognized 176 student for earning Technical endorsements. Additionally, special scholarships were awarded to students from organizations and businesses in the region. The recipients are as follows:

Black River Council of School Superintendents: Shane Rubyor

Thomas Excavating, LLC Superior Work Ethic Award: Ryley Jones and Thomas Slate

Northern New York Community Foundation Awards: Landon Shedrick, Simarra Willett

Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Scholarship: Ariel St. Croix

Cheney Tire-Motorcycle, Marine & Power Sports Award: Ernest Brown

Ruth Seal Memorial Nursing Scholarship: Brayden Billman

Ryan D. Abel Memorial Scholarship: Cyan Siebel

Logan Mannigan Memorial Scholarship: Gregory VanBrocklin

Sackets Harbor Ballroom Hospitality Services Award: Gavin Barnett

Pepe’s Parts Xpress Auto Body Award: Caleb Smith

Pepe’s Parts Express Automotive Technology Award: Matthew Wright

Pepe’s Parts Express Heavy Equipment Award: Graden Ratigliano

Waite Motor Sports-Motorcycle, Marine & Power Sports Award: Kaden Howard

Patty O’Driscoll Memorial Scholarship: Maria Clement

Brian C. Thomas Memorial Scholarship: Katelyn Decker

Loose Leaf Law Excellence in Criminal Justice: Gavin Gaines

Richard (Butch) Coseo Memorial Scholarship: Zachary Premo

Kevin Fuhrken Memorial Scholarship: Landon Shedrick

Rivergate Wheelers Memorial Scholarship: Madison Raap

Frank Reed, Jr. Memorial-Motorcycle, Marine & Power Sports Scholarship: Matthew Simmons

Watertown Noon Rotary: Joshua Biggs, Madison Raap, Ashlyn Hilts, Katelyn Decker, & Christian Heyl

JLHHO Professional Teacher’s Association Award: Landon Shedrick, Zachary Premo, Madison Raap, Dalton Hudson and Hailey Hunt

The Sacket Technical Center also recognized 146 students for completing programs. This included Auto Body; Automotive Technology; Building Projects; Carpentry; Cosmetology; Criminal Justice; Culinary Arts; Early Childhood Education; Electrical Wiring Technology; Engineering & Design; Environmental Conservation & Forestry; Gas/Diesel Mechanics; New Vision Health; Nursing Assistant; Veterinary Practices; and Visual Communications.

The center highlighted 82 students for earning Technical endorsements. Additionally, special scholarships were awarded to students from organizations and businesses in the region. The recipients are as follows:

NYS Woodsman’s Field Corporation Employability Award: Justin Wright

NYS Woodsman’s Field Corporation College Award: Trenten Dosztan

Lewis County Association of Education Office Professionals Award: Maelisa Roggie

BOCES Professional Association (BPA) Award: Killian McAleese, Devan Maurer, Laura Metzler, Anna Spaulding, Allison Villeneuve

Black River Council of School Superintendent’s Award: Andrew Finster

Northern New York Community Foundation Award: Anna Spaulding, Laura Metzler

Adirondack Central School Related Professionals Union Award: Kiana Martin, Garrett Cannan

SkillsUSA Award: Camryn Ely, Ashley Page, Jasmine Radcliff, Haily Walters

Helen Sergent Cosmetology Memorial Award: Raeanne Decoteau, Trent Hills, Stefanie Keefer, Mackenzie Larrivey

Rome Teachers Federal Credit Union Scholarship: Rianna Yelton, Jayden Persons

Pepe’s Parts Express Award: Skyler Gibbs

Evans Mills Raceway Park Kevin Ward Jr. Legacy Award: Collin Hulbert

All graduating students will receive certificates for successfully completing their program requirements.