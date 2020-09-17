Jefferson-Lewis BOCES nominated for 2020 What’s Great in our State Organization Award

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson-Lewis-Hamilton-Herkimer-Oneida BOCES has been nominated for the 2020 What’s Great in our State Organization Award.

According to a recent Facebook post from the New York State Office of Mental Health, Jefferson-Lewis BOCES is being recognized for its efforts “to shift the perception of mental illness and mental wellness among the 23,000+ students it serves.”

Jefferson-Lewis BOCES has helped to hold a mental health symposium to educate school staff and students about mental wellness for the past three years.

