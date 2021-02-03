Jefferson-Lewis BOCES offers virtual open house event with opportunity to meet instructors online

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Open House events have gone virtual at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES, giving students, parents and community members a chance to attend an online, on-demand event for both the Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center in Watertown and the Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center in Glenfield.

The virtual event highlights Career & Technical Education programs that are offered to high school juniors and seniors at both BOCES locations.

Those interested can view the programs of their choice online, meet instructors, witness students in action and learn more about the academic and career opportunities available.

More information regarding event is available on the BOCES website.