Jefferson-Lewis BOCES recognizes North Country high schoolers as students of the quarter

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — High schoolers in the North Country are being recognized for academic achievements and great efforts in programs at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES technical centers.

Jefferson-Lewis BOCES officially announced their students of the second academic quarter on Monday for both the Charles H. Bohlen and Sackett Technical Centers in Watertown and Lowville, New York.

This awards were given to students recommended by faculty based on high academic achievement, great effort, great citizenship, vast improvement or positive influence on their class.

The following students have been recognized as the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES students of the second quarter.

Charles H. Bohlen Technical Center

David O’Neil III, Automotive Technology 1, General Brown

Hunter Kramer, Carpentry 2, Watertown

Emily Smith, Cosmetology, South Jefferson

Tiffany Woods, Cosmetology 2, Carthage

Shane Rubyor, Criminal Justice 1, Watertown

Derek Grant, Criminal Justice 2, General Brown

Rebecca Lasek, Early Childhood Education 2, General Brown

Thomas Lind, Electrical Wiring Technology 1, Sackets Harbor

Jason Ward, Electronic and Computer Technology 2, Carthage

Schyler LaMark, Heavy Equipment 1, Watertown

Angelina Stanton, Hospitality Services 2, LaFargeville

Xander Blood, HVAC/Plumbing 2, South Jefferson

Abigail Stevens, Medical Assisting, Watertown

Hannah Linnemeier, Medical Careers, Watertown

Hannah Hopkins, Medical Careers, Watertown

Connor Hynes, Pre-Tech Academy, Watertown

Autumn Komondy, Veterinary Practices 1, LaFargeville

Hailey MacCue, Veterinary Practices 2, Carthage

Samuel Redden, Visual Communications 1, Belleville Henderson

Cadence Severs Welding 1, Indian River

Howard G. Sackett Technical Center

Garrett Cannan, Auto Body Technology 2, Adirondack

Aaron Eves, Automotive Technology 2, Lowville

Jeremiah Krop, Carpentry 1, Lowville

Alexandria Marolf, Cosmetology 2, Copenhagen

Boaz Green, Criminal Justice 1, Lowville

Trudy Tabolt, Culinary Arts 1, Baking, Beaver River

Aleesha Marra, Early Childhood Education 2, Lowville

Derek Nortz, Electrical Wiring Technology 2, River Valley

Jayden Ford, Engineering and Design 1, South Lewis

Trenton Dosztan, Environmental Conservation and Forestry 2, Lowville

Ryan Everson, Gas/Diesel Mechanics 2, Beaver River

Madison David, Medical Careers, Adirondack

Brianna Yelton, Nursing Assistant, Adirondack

Hunter Crauder, Transitions PM, Copenhagen

Allison Villeneuve, Veterinary Practices 2, Copenhagen

Matthew Evan, Visual Communications 1, Beaver River

All students recognized will receive a certificate and their photo will be on display in the corresponding Center’s lobby.