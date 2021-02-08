Jefferson-Lewis BOCES recognizes North Country high schoolers as students of the quarter

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — High schoolers in the North Country are being recognized for academic achievements and great efforts in programs at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES technical centers.
Jefferson-Lewis BOCES officially announced their students of the second academic quarter on Monday for both the Charles H. Bohlen and Sackett Technical Centers in Watertown and Lowville, New York.
This awards were given to students recommended by faculty based on high academic achievement, great effort, great citizenship, vast improvement or positive influence on their class.
The following students have been recognized as the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES students of the second quarter.
Charles H. Bohlen Technical Center
- David O’Neil III, Automotive Technology 1, General Brown
- Hunter Kramer, Carpentry 2, Watertown
- Emily Smith, Cosmetology, South Jefferson
- Tiffany Woods, Cosmetology 2, Carthage
- Shane Rubyor, Criminal Justice 1, Watertown
- Derek Grant, Criminal Justice 2, General Brown
- Rebecca Lasek, Early Childhood Education 2, General Brown
- Thomas Lind, Electrical Wiring Technology 1, Sackets Harbor
- Jason Ward, Electronic and Computer Technology 2, Carthage
- Schyler LaMark, Heavy Equipment 1, Watertown
- Angelina Stanton, Hospitality Services 2, LaFargeville
- Xander Blood, HVAC/Plumbing 2, South Jefferson
- Abigail Stevens, Medical Assisting, Watertown
- Hannah Linnemeier, Medical Careers, Watertown
- Hannah Hopkins, Medical Careers, Watertown
- Connor Hynes, Pre-Tech Academy, Watertown
- Autumn Komondy, Veterinary Practices 1, LaFargeville
- Hailey MacCue, Veterinary Practices 2, Carthage
- Samuel Redden, Visual Communications 1, Belleville Henderson
- Cadence Severs Welding 1, Indian River
Howard G. Sackett Technical Center
- Garrett Cannan, Auto Body Technology 2, Adirondack
- Aaron Eves, Automotive Technology 2, Lowville
- Jeremiah Krop, Carpentry 1, Lowville
- Alexandria Marolf, Cosmetology 2, Copenhagen
- Boaz Green, Criminal Justice 1, Lowville
- Trudy Tabolt, Culinary Arts 1, Baking, Beaver River
- Aleesha Marra, Early Childhood Education 2, Lowville
- Derek Nortz, Electrical Wiring Technology 2, River Valley
- Jayden Ford, Engineering and Design 1, South Lewis
- Trenton Dosztan, Environmental Conservation and Forestry 2, Lowville
- Ryan Everson, Gas/Diesel Mechanics 2, Beaver River
- Madison David, Medical Careers, Adirondack
- Brianna Yelton, Nursing Assistant, Adirondack
- Hunter Crauder, Transitions PM, Copenhagen
- Allison Villeneuve, Veterinary Practices 2, Copenhagen
- Matthew Evan, Visual Communications 1, Beaver River
All students recognized will receive a certificate and their photo will be on display in the corresponding Center’s lobby.