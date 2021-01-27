Jefferson-Lewis BOCES staff member positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new COVID-19 case has been confirmed within a Jefferson-Lewis BOCES program.

Jefferson-Lewis BOCES administration confirmed on Tuesday that a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. According to administration, the individual is a staff member at Jefferson County ACES in Watertown, New York.

BOCES confirmed that they are currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform the contact tracing process.

Those individuals determined the be a close contact with the positive COVID-19 case will be notified by Jefferson-Lewis BOCES or Jefferson County Public Health.