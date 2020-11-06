Jefferson-Lewis BOCES student tests positive for coronavirus

WATERTOWN, N. Y (WWTI) — Jefferson- Lewis BOCES administrative services are providing an update regarding COVID-19.
Jefferson- Lewis BOCES has confirmed that a student at the Bohlen Technical Center in Watertown NY has tested positive for coronavirus.
According to Jefferson-Lewis BOCES, this announcement was made following confirmation from Jefferson County Public Health.
The Center stated that they are currently working with Public Health to conduct contact tracing and affected areas are being disinfected.
