Jefferson-Lewis BOCES students test positive for COVID

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some students enrolled in programs at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES have tested positive for the coronavirus.

BOCES Administrative Services confirmed multiple new COVID-19 cases during the second week of the 2021-2022 school year. The most recent case was reported on September 19 which involved a student at the Bohlen Technical Center in Watertown.

Additional student COVID-19 cases were also reported at the Bohlen Technical Center on September 13, September 14 and September 15. A student at the Sacket Technical Center in Glenfield also tested positive for the virus on September 16.

According to Administrative Service, BOCES worked with Public Health to conduct contact tracing. This identified anyone who came into close contact with these students, and all impacted were contacted by BOCES or public health. All affected areas were disinfected and masking and social distance protocols remain in place.

BOCES enrolls students in both Jefferson and Lewis counties. School Districts include Adirondack, Alexandria, Beaver River, Belleville Henderson, Carthage, Copenhagen, General Brown, Indian River, Inlet, LaFargeville, Lowville, Lyme, Sackets Harbor, South Jefferson, South Lewis, Thousand Islands, Town of Webb and Watertown.