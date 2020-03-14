Jefferson, Lewis Counties schools closing temporarily due to COVID-19 concerns

JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES, N.Y. (WWTI) – All schools in Jefferson and Lewis Counties will be closing temporarily due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. The closing also affects the Town of Webb Union Free School District and Adirondack Central School District.

No confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the counties, but the decision was made out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of students.

The closing is effective immediately. Students will not report to school on Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 17.

Parents received a message via text and voicemail on March 14 with details surrounding the closing. School staff will report as usual.

Jefferson-Lewis-Hamilton-Herkimer-Oneida BOCES stated in a release, “Recognizing that students, families, and communities depend upon schools in so many ways, we will ensure that essential school business and support functions will remain in place throughout this closure period in order to provide critical health services, food distribution mechanisms, and facility maintenance. “

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.