WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Despite a period of mild weather in the North Country this week, more snow is on the way to the region this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe winter storm watch for both Jefferson and Lewis counties in preparation for a lake effect snow system expected to arrive in the region on Saturday.

According to the NWS, heavy lake effect snow is possible beginning in the morning hours on February 19. Snow accumulations of six to ten inches are possible in the most persistent snow bands, including in the Tug Hill region.

Wind speeds will also be extreme starting Saturday morning with gusts as high as 50 miles per hour. This could produce extensive blowing and drifting snow.

The NWS warned that travel will be very difficult in the morning hours. The combination of the snow after rapidly falling temperatures on Thursday night will continue to produce icy and hazardous roads with snow accumulations over ice.

Residents are urged to slow down and use caution while driving during periods of limited visibilities or while the roads remain slippery.

The winter storm watch will remain active for both Jefferson and Lewis counties through the evening hours on Saturday, February 19.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for St. Lawrence County through 1 p.m. on February 18. Winter weather advisories will remain active in Jefferson and Lewis counties through 9 a.m.

ABC50 will continue to provide updates with any new closures or delays. Check back throughout the day for any new closures and all active weather alerts.