Jefferson, Lewis County organizations receive HUD funding to combat homelessness

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Federal funding has been announced for organizations across New York State, including several in the North Country, to combat homelessness.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $245,971,792 in federal funding on Friday from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funding was allocated through HUD’s Continuum of Care Program to quickly combat homelessness.
According to the Senators, the funding will help to quickly rehouse individuals ad families and promote access to programs that encourage self-sufficieny. Additionally it will provide nonprofits and local governments with resources to plan emergency, transitional and permanent housing alternatives.
“Every New Yorker deserves a safe and secure place to call home and this federal investment gets us one step closer to that goal,” said Senator Schumer. “New Yorkers are always stronger together, and to make it through this crisis, we need to come together as communities to do all we can to ensure housing and encourage self-sufficiency for our most vulnerable residents.”
The following North Country organizations will receive funding following Friday’s announcement.
|City/Town
|County
|Type of Grant
|Amount
|Jefferson County Department of Social Services / JCDSS DV CE Renewal Combined (2019)
|Watertown
|Jefferson
|CoCR
|$87,323
|Jefferson County Department of Social Services / JCDSS-S Plus C Chronic (2019)
|Watertown
|Jefferson
|CoCR
|$88,635
|Jefferson County Department of Social Services / JCDSS-S Plus C Transitional (2019)
|Watertown
|Jefferson
|CoCR
|$601,709
|Mental Health Association in Jefferson County / MHA Jefferson-Peer Run Housing First (2019)
|Watertown
|Jefferson
|CoCR
|$76,047
|North Country Transitional Living Services, Inc. / TLS – PSH Chronic Homeless FY2019
|Watertown
|Jefferson
|CoCR
|$106,511
|North Country Transitional Living Services, Inc. / TLS – RRH FY2019
|Watertown
|Jefferson
|CoCR
|$219,864
|North Country Transitional Living Services, Inc. / TLS – Scattered Site Gateway Housing FY2019
|Watertown
|Jefferson
|CoCR
|$84,479
|Snow Belt Housing Company, Inc. / Rapid Rehousing 2019
|Lowville
|Lewis
|CoCR
|$36,395
|Clinton County Social Services Department / ETC Housing 2019
|Plattsburgh
|Clinton
|CoCR
|$131,822
|ETC Housing Corporation / North Country HMIS 2019
|Plattsburgh
|Clinton
|CoCR
|$4,675
Additionally, the following organizations will also receive funding across New York State.
Rochester/ Finger Lakes region:
|Recipient
|City/Town
|County
|Grant
|Funding
|Chances and Changes, Inc. / CandC_SHP_Permanent_Housing
|Mt. Morris
|Livingston
|CoCR
|$64,800
|Catholic Charities of Rochester dba Catholic Family Center / Consolidated Lafayette Housing FY2019
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$289,914
|Coordinated Care Services, Inc. / Coordinated Entry
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$252,622
|Delphi Drug and Alcohol Council Inc / Home Safe
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$521,134
|Open Door Mission, Inc. / Open Door PSH-CH for Households with Children
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$206,918
|Person Centered Housing Options Inc. / Going Home 1
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$582,672
|Person Centered Housing Options Inc. / PCHO Housing First
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$1,010,761
|Person Centered Housing Options Inc. / PCHO RRH Consolidated
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$629,262
|Providence Housing Development Corporation / Providence Approaching Home I
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$247,447
|Providence Housing Development Corporation / Providence PBV Permanent Housing
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$632,904
|Providence Housing Development Corporation / Providence Shelter Plus Care
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$505,672
|Providence Housing Development Corporation / Providence Supportive Suburban Housing Initiative
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$297,245
|Providence Housing Development Corporation / Providence Veterans Permanent Housing Program
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$194,466
|Rochester Housing Authority / RHA/1630 Dewey Ave PSH-PBRA #23
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$270,467
|Rochester Housing Authority / RHA/JPC PSH-RA #18
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$148,673
|Rochester Housing Authority / RHA/Monroe County DHS PSH-RA #5
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$698,700
|Rochester Housing Authority / RHA/PCHO PSH-RA #27
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$212,330
|Rochester Housing Authority / RHA/Son House PSH-PBRA #26
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$103,565
|Rochester Housing Authority / RHA/VOA Family Housing Program PSH-RA #21
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$112,344
|Rochester Housing Authority / RHA/VOA PSH-RA #7
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$628,906
|Rochester Housing Authority / RHA/VOC PSH-RA #6
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$89,854
|Rochester/Monroe County Homeless Continuum of Care, Inc. DBA Partners Ending Homelessness / HMIS for RMCCoC
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$251,880
|Rochester/Monroe County Homeless Continuum of Care, Inc. DBA Partners Ending Homelessness / NY-500 CoC Planning Project Application 2020
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoC
|$371,151
|Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach, Inc. / SCPO TH/RRH
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$281,474
|Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach, Inc. / Spiritus Christi Voters Block Community PSH
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$152,291
|The Center for Youth Services, Inc. / Parenting Teens
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$83,935
|The Center for Youth Services, Inc. / Transition Age Youth Rapid Rehousing Project – Consolidated
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$263,261
|The Center for Youth Services, Inc. / Transitional Living Program
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$129,288
|Trillium Health, Inc / Trillium Health Permanent Supportive Housing – Families
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$362,400
|Trillium Health, Inc / Trillium Health Permanent Supportive Housing Renewal
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$154,080
|Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. / VOA Home Forward 2 PSH
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$640,707
|Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. / VOA Scattered Site Permanent Supportive Housing for CH Households
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$302,511
|Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. / VOA’s Home Forward PSH
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$530,950
|Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. / VOAWNY Permanent Supportive Housing in Rochester, NY — Foundation House
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$273,204
|Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. / VOAWNY’s Reentry Rapid Rehousing Program
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$297,546
|Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. / Volunteers of America of WNY’s Permanent Supportive Housing – Cooper Union
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$166,857
|Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. / Volunteers of America of WNY’s Permanent Supportive Housing for Chronically Homeless Individuals (Pinnacle Heights)
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$257,676
|Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. / Volunteers of America of WNY’s Project ReDirect
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$169,752
|YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County / PSH for Chronically Homeless 2019
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$200,766
|YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County / Rapid Re-Housing Families FY 2019
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$121,860
|YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County / YWCA DV Rapid Rehousing 2019
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$320,141
|The Housing Council / The Housing Council at PathStone RRH Program FY2019
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$243,469
|Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. / VOAWNY PSH for Chronically Homeless Individuals and Families in Binghamton
|Rochester
|Monroe
|CoCR
|$243,517
|Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / Finger Lakes Regional Shelter Plus Care
|Clifton Springs
|Ontario
|CoCR
|$41,295
|Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / Finger Lakes Regional Shelter Plus Care II
|Clifton Springs
|Ontario
|CoCR
|$85,436
|Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / HMIS
|Clifton Springs
|Ontario
|CoCR
|$21,185
|Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / NY-513 CoC Planning Project Application 2020
|Clifton Springs
|Ontario
|CoC
|$30,918
|Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / S+C for the Chronically Homeless II
|Clifton Springs
|Ontario
|CoCR
|$14,993
|Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / Wayne County Permanent Supportive Housing
|Clifton Springs
|Ontario
|CoCR
|$113,968
|Lakeview Health Services / Lakeview SRO Tompkins
|Geneva
|Ontario
|CoCR
|$37,657
|Human Services Coalition of Tompkins County Inc. / NY-510 CoC Planning Project Application 2020
|Ithaca
|Tompkins
|CoC
|$14,347
|Tompkins Community Action, Inc. / Amici House Update
|Ithaca
|Tompkins
|CoCR
|$83,525
|Tompkins Community Action, Inc. / Chartwell House
|Ithaca
|Tompkins
|CoCR
|$44,350
|Tompkins Community Action, Inc. / Magnolia House
|Ithaca
|Tompkins
|CoCR
|$43,719
Southern Tier:
|Recipient
|City/Town
|County
|Type of Grant
|Amount
|Allegany County Community Opportinities & Rural Development / FY2019 RRH Supportive Housing Project
|Belmont
|Allegany
|CoCR
|$94,530
|Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler / Bonus Permanent Supportive Housing
|Elmira
|Chemung
|CoCR
|$114,970
|Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler / HMIS
|Elmira
|Chemung
|CoCR
|$100,058
|Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler / PSH Consolidated
|Elmira
|Chemung
|CoCR
|$257,186
|Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler / RR Consolidated
|Elmira
|Chemung
|CoCR
|$167,695
|Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler / S+C Permanent Supported Housing
|Elmira
|Chemung
|CoCR
|$288,240
|Steuben Churchpeople Against Poverty, Inc / Livingston Supportive Housing FY2019
|Corning
|Steuben
|CoCR
|$55,119
|Steuben Churchpeople Against Poverty, Inc / Steuben County S+C FY 2019
|Corning
|Steuben
|CoCR
|$432,626
|Steuben Churchpeople Against Poverty, Inc / Transitional to Permanent Supportive Housing FY 2019
|Corning
|Steuben
|CoCR
|$67,649
|Wayne County Action Program, Inc. / Success Center TH-RRH
|Lyons
|Wayne
|CoCR
|$48,123
|COLUMBIA OPPORTUNITIES INCORPORATED / COI Chronic Homeless Project 2019
|Herkimer
|Columbia
|CoCR
|$18,654
|The Mental Health Association of Columbia-Greene Counties / MHA Columbia Greene P16 2019
|Herkimer
|Columbia
|CoCR
|$25,8473
|The Mental Health Association of Columbia-Greene Counties / MHA Columbia Greene P2S 2019
|Herkimer
|Columbia
|CoCR
|$34,705
|Franklin County Community Housing Council, Inc. / FCCHC Homeless Program
|Malone
|Franklin
|CoCR
|$54,722
Western:
|Recipient
|City/Town
|County
|Type of Grant
|Amount
|Housing Options Made Easy, Inc. / Catt. Permanent Housing for Individuals with Mental Illness 2019
|Gowanda
|Cattaraugus
|CoCR
|$160,583
|Cattaraugus Community Action, Inc. / Domestic Violence Rapid Rehousing Program
|Salamanca
|Cattaraugus
|CoCR
|$53,456
|Cattaraugus Community Action, Inc. / Domestic Violence Rapid Rehousing Program Expansion
|Salamanca
|Cattaraugus
|CoCR
|$52,028
|Cattaraugus Community Action, Inc. / Empowering the Homeless Toward Permanent Housing Solutions
|Salamanca
|Cattaraugus
|CoCR
|$61,703
|Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc. / Chautauqua HMIS 2019
|Dunkirk
|Chautauqua
|CoCR
|$20,976
|Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc. / Chautauqua Rapid Rehousing 2019
|Dunkirk
|Chautauqua
|CoCR
|$129,992
|Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc. / NY-514 CoC Planning Project Application 2020
|Dunkirk
|Chautauqua
|CoC
|$26,910
|DUNKIRK HOUSING AUTHORITY / Shelter Plus Care Project
|Dunkirk
|Chautauqua
|CoCR
|$89,700
|Bestself Behavioral Health / BestSelf Harambee House
|Buffalo
|Erie
|CoCR
|$460,435
|Cazenovia Recovery Systems, Inc. / Cazenovia Niagara County Shelter Plus Care
|Buffalo
|Erie
|CoCR
|$133,984
|Cazenovia Recovery Systems, Inc. / Cazenovia Permanent Supportive Housing for Chronically Homeless
|Buffalo
|Erie
|CoCR
|$487,487
|Child & Family Services of Erie County / CFS TH-RRH DV bonus
|Buffalo
|Erie
|CoCR
|$420,644
|Compass House / Compass House
|Buffalo
|Erie
|CoCR
|$288,894
|EHS, Inc. / Evergreen PSH Consolidated
|Buffalo
|Erie
|CoCR
|$750,044
|Erie County Department of Mental Health / ECDMH Chronic Homeless I
|Buffalo
|Erie
|CoCR
|$484,590
|Erie County Department of Mental Health / ECDMH Continuum of Care I
|Buffalo
|Erie
|CoCR
|$2,288,057
|Erie County Department of Mental Health / ECDMH Continuum of Care II
|Buffalo
|Erie
|CoCR
|$2,490,702
|Erie County Department of Mental Health / ECDMH Continuum of Care III
|Buffalo
|Erie
|CoCR
|$425,520
|Erie County Department of Mental Health / ECDMH Shelter Plus Care VI
|Buffalo
|Erie
|CoCR
|$389,712
|Gerard Place Housing Development Fund Company, Inc. / Gerard Place PSH for Chronically Homeless Single Parent Families
|Buffalo
|Erie
|CoCR
|$283,898
|Hispanos Unidos de Buffalo, Inc. / Hispanics United of Buffalo, Inc.
|Buffalo
|Erie
|CoCR
|$294,972
|Hispanos Unidos de Buffalo, Inc. / Hispanos Unidos de Buffalo RRH
|Buffalo
|Erie
|CoCR
|$216,882
|Homeless Alliance of Western New York, Inc. / NY-508 CoC Planning Project Application 2020
|Buffalo
|Erie
|CoC
|$555,100
|Homeless Alliance of Western New York, Inc. / NY508 HMIS
|Buffalo
|Erie
|CoCR
|$210,255
|Polish Community Center of Buffalo / Matt Urban Hope Gardens
|Buffalo
|Erie
|CoCR
|$490,273
|Polish Community Center of Buffalo / Matt Urban Housing First
|Buffalo
|Erie
|CoCR
|$895,093
|Polish Community Center of Buffalo / Matt Urban Rapid Rehousing
|Buffalo
|Erie
|CoCR
|$273,897
|Restoration Society, Inc. / RSI Coordinated Entry System-Wide Project
|Buffalo
|Erie
|CoCR
|$192,458
|Restoration Society, Inc. / RSI Rapid Rehousing for Singles
|Buffalo
|Erie
|CoCR
|$630,440
|Spectrum Human Services / Spectrum Chronic Homeless
|Orchard Park
|Erie
|CoCR
|$603,896
|Community Missions of Niagara Frontier, Inc. / Community Missions COC RRH
|Niagara Falls
|Niagara
|CoCR
|$329,221
Central:
|Recipient
|City/Town
|County
|Type of Grant
|Amount
|Coalition for the Homeless of the Southern of NY / NY-511 CoC Planning Project Application 2020
|Binghamton
|Broome
|CoC
|$105,228
|Fairview Recovery Services ,Inc / Fairview Recovery Services, 25 Units
|Binghamton
|Broome
|CoCR
|$226,994
|Fairview Recovery Services ,Inc / HMIS CONSOI 2019
|Binghamton
|Broome
|CoCR
|$180,297
|Fairview Recovery Services ,Inc / NY-511 Coordinated Entry 2019
|Binghamton
|Broome
|CoCR
|$146,980
|YWCA of Binghamton/Broome County / Intensive Independent Living Program 2019
|Binghamton
|Broome
|CoCR
|$106,601
|Cayuga/Seneca Community Action Agency, Inc. / Rapid Rehousing Program
|Auburn
|Cayuga
|CoCR
|$155,867
|Chapel House Inc / Chapel House PSH Consolidation FY2019
|Auburn
|Cayuga
|CoCR
|$228,519
|Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango, Inc. / OFB Consolidated Shelter Plus Care Program 2019
|Norwich
|Chenango
|CoCR
|$282,650
|Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango, Inc. / OFC Shelter Plus Care 2019
|Norwich
|Chenango
|CoCR
|$162,028
|Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango, Inc. / RRH-Opportunities for Broome, Inc. 2019
|Norwich
|Chenango
|CoCR
|$177,466
|Catholic Charities of Cortland County / Shelter Plus Care
|Corltand
|Cortland
|CoCR
|$149,000
|Integrated Community Alternatives Network, Inc. / Evelyn’s House Plus
|Utica
|Oneida
|CoCR
|$169,156
|JCTOD Outreach, Inc. dba Johnson Park Center / JPA 5 – FY2019
|Utica
|Oneida
|CoCR
|$118,724
|JCTOD Outreach, Inc. dba Johnson Park Center / JPA IV – FY2019
|Utica
|Oneida
|CoCR
|$115,683
|United Way of the Mohawk Valley / NY-518 CoC Planning Project Application 2020
|Utica
|Oneida
|CoC
|$100,488
|United Way of the Mohawk Valley / NY-518 Coordinated Entry SSO Project FY2018
|Utica
|Oneida
|CoCR
|$63,750
|United Way of the Mohawk Valley / Oneida County Homeless Management Information System 2
|Utica
|Oneida
|CoCR
|$160,456
|Y.W.C.A. of the Mohawk Valley / New Beginnings
|Utica
|Oneida
|CoCR
|$235,939
|AIDS Community Resources, Inc. / Rapid Rehousing for LGBT Youth
|Syracuse
|Onondaga
|CoCR
|$134,427
|Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY / Catholic Charities Rapid Rehousing Consolidated
|Syracuse
|Onondaga
|CoCR
|$275,542
|Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY / CC Housing First for Individuals and Families
|Syracuse
|Onondaga
|CoCR
|$886,755
|Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY / CC Permanent Housing for the Chronically Homeless 1
|Syracuse
|Onondaga
|CoCR
|$734,277
|Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY / CC Permanent Housing for the Chronically Homeless 2
|Syracuse
|Onondaga
|CoCR
|$1,684,179
|Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY / Onondaga County DSS-ES HUD Rental Assistance Program
|Syracuse
|Onondaga
|CoCR
|$775,974
|Chadwick Residence, Inc. / Chadwick Supportive Housing
|Syracuse
|Onondaga
|CoCR
|$281,895
|Helio Health Inc. / FAST Housing
|Syracuse
|Onondaga
|CoCR
|$206,893
|Helio Health Inc. / Helio Housing First
|Syracuse
|Onondaga
|CoCR
|$975,629
|Helio Health Inc. / K.E.E.S. II
|Syracuse
|Onondaga
|CoCR
|$706,205
|Helio Health Inc. / Recovery Permanent Supportive Housing Program Combined
|Syracuse
|Onondaga
|CoCR
|$430,845
|Helio Health Inc. / Susan’s Place
|Syracuse
|Onondaga
|CoCR
|$134,500
|Liberty Resources, Inc. / Permanent Supportive Housing for Individuals and Families-LRI
|Syracuse
|Onondaga
|CoCR
|$400,580
|United Way of Central New York / Homeless Management Information System (HMIS)
|Syracuse
|Onondaga
|CoCR
|$184,380
|United Way of Central New York / NY-505 CoC Planning Project Application 2020
|Syracuse
|Onondaga
|CoC
|$284,373
|Helio Health Inc. / Oneida Contract TRA-D Contract
|Syracuse
|Onondaga
|CoCR
|$467,128
|Helio Health Inc. / Oneida County Dual Recovery Supportive Living Program
|Syracuse
|Onondaga
|CoCR
|$210,276
|Helio Health Inc. / Oneida County Homeless Assistance Case Management
|Syracuse
|Onondaga
|CoCR
|$188,735
|Helio Health Inc. / Oneida County Rapid Re Housing Program 1
|Syracuse
|Onondaga
|CoCR
|$163,133
|Helio Health Inc. / Oneida County Supportive Living Program 1
|Syracuse
|Onondaga
|CoCR
|$190,000
|Helio Health Inc. / Oneida County Supportive Living Program 2
|Syracuse
|Onondaga
|CoCR
|$112,445
|Helio Health Inc. / Oneida County TRA- E Contract
|Syracuse
|Onondaga
|CoCR
|$746,644
|Helio Health Inc. / Oneida County TRA-F Contract
|Syracuse
|Onondaga
|CoCR
|$470,084
|Oswego County Opportunities Inc / OCO PSH HOPE Program
|Fulton
|Oswego
|CoCR
|$121,166
|Oswego County Opportunities Inc / OCO-RRH
|Fulton
|Oswego
|CoCR
|$268,552
|Oswego County Opportunities Inc / OCO-VH-DV-RRH
|Fulton
|Oswego
|CoCR
|$352,361
Capital:
|Recipient
|City/Town
|County
|Type of Grant
|Amount
|CARES of NY, Inc. / NY-501 CoC Planning Project Application 2020
|Albany
|Albany
|CoC
|$50,884
|CARES of NY, Inc. / NY-503 CoC Planning Project Application 2020
|Albany
|Albany
|CoC
|$171,888
|CARES of NY, Inc. / NY-503 CoC UFA Cost Project Application 2020
|Albany
|Albany
|CoC
|$171,888
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: AHC – Operations at 280 Clinton Ave (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$21,400
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: AHC – RRH for Homeless Veterans (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$107,302
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: AHC – S Plus C for Homeless Veterans with Disabilities (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$329,767
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: AHC PSH for Homeless Veterans (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$106,607
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: AHC Veterans House (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$108,689
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: Albany HMIS (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$82,431
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: CAPS – 100 Clinton Ave (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$120,015
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: CARES – PBRA for Homeless Persons Living with HIV/AIDS (Yr 2) (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$60,115
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: CARES – S Plus C for Persons with Disabilities (Yr 3) (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$671,172
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: Damien Center – S Plus C (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$69,258
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: Damien Center Housing
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$224,249
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: Equinox – Transitional Living (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$184,010
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: Equinox DV Coordinated Entry (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$71,223
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: Equinox DV RRH (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$462,698
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: HAC – SRO (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$81,826
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: HATAS – The Next Step (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$68,556
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: HATAS Coordinated Entry (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$38,182
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: HATAS Pathways (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$834,025
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: HATAS SPC (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$364,480
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: Hope House – PSH (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$190,111
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: IPH Housing (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$275,318
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: Legal Aid – RRH for Families Expansion (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$193,263
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: MultiDivision Housing – IPH HATAS SCCC Collaborative (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$433,496
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: RSS Albany – SAIL (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$90,790
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: SCCC Supported Housing Plus (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$185,647
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: SPARC – S Plus C (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$287,494
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: Support Ministries – Arvilla House (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$102,472
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: Support Ministries – Project HELP (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$111,840
|CARES of NY, Inc. / NY-507 CoC Planning Project Application 2020
|Albany
|Albany
|CoC
|$131,397
|CARES of NY, Inc. / Schenectady County Portion of the Capital Region HMIS (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$30,571
|CARES of NY, Inc. / NY-512 CoC Planning Project Application 2020
|Albany
|Albany
|CoC
|$108,986
|CARES of NY, Inc. / Rensselaer County Portion of the Capital Region HMIS (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$16,983
|Catholic Charities Housing Office / St. Peter’s PSH II Consolidated (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$358,838
|CARES of NY, Inc. / Columbia-Greene HMIS Con (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$12,068
|CARES of NY, Inc. / NY-519 CoC Planning Project Application 2020
|Albany
|Albany
|CoC
|$15,128
|St Catherine’s Center for Children / CG PSH (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$87,450
|CARES of NY, Inc. / Franklin-Essex HMIS 2019
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$26,777
|CARES of NY, Inc. / NY-520 CoC Planning Project Application 2020
|Albany
|Albany
|CoC
|$12,896
|CARES of NY, Inc. / NY-522 CoC Planning Project Application 2020
|Albany
|Albany
|CoC
|$41,840
|CARES of NY, Inc. / Points North Portion of the Capital Region HMIS (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$26,750
|CARES of NY, Inc. / NY-523 CoC Planning Project Application 2020
|Albany
|Albany
|CoC
|$51,095
|CARES of NY, Inc. / Warren, Washington, Hamilton and Saratoga Counties Portion of the Capital Region HMIS (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$35,328
|New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance / NY-525 CoC Planning Project Application 2020
|Albany
|Albany
|CoC
|$73,750
|CARES of NY, Inc. / Dutchess County Portion of the Capital Region HMIS (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$45,120
|CARES of NY, Inc. / Orange CoC HMIS (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$65,809
|CARES of NY, Inc. / NY-606 CoC Planning Project Application 2020
|Albany
|Albany
|CoC
|$39,327
|CARES of NY, Inc. / NY-606 CoC UFA Cost Project Application 2020
|Albany
|Albany
|CoC
|$39,327
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA 606: CSC DV RRH Combined (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$277,722
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA 606: Helping Hands – RRH 2 (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$119,801
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA 606: RC DSS Coordinated Entry (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$60,000
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA 606: RC DSS-RRH Program (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$114,399
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA 606: RCDSS-RCCoC PSH (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$291,109
|CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA 606: Rockland CoC HMIS (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$69,543
|CARES of NY, Inc. / Ulster CoC HMIS (2019)
|Albany
|Albany
|CoCR
|$70,350
|Community Action of Greene County, Inc. / PSH Chronic 2019
|Catskill
|Greene
|CoCR
|$19,438
|Community Action of Greene County, Inc. / RR for Victims of Domestic Violence 2019
|Catskill
|Greene
|CoCR
|$52,736
|Community Action of Greene County, Inc. / Supportive Housing for Homeless Families 2019
|Catskill
|Greene
|CoCR
|$54,688
|St. Paul’s Center / St. Paul Center – PSH (2019)
|Rensselaer
|Rensselaer
|CoCR
|$86,750
|Joseph’s House and Shelter, Inc. / JH – Bert’s Place (2019)
|Troy
|Rensselaer
|CoCR
|$115,334
|Joseph’s House and Shelter, Inc. / JH – Bethune (2019)
|Troy
|Rensselaer
|CoCR
|$159,435
|Joseph’s House and Shelter, Inc. / JH – Consolidated (2019)
|Troy
|Rensselaer
|CoCR
|$330,938
|Joseph’s House and Shelter, Inc. / JH – Rensselaer Coordinated Entry (2019)
|Troy
|Rensselaer
|CoCR
|$82,548
|Unity House of Troy, Inc. / Unity House Coordinated Entry for RCHSC FY 2019
|Troy
|Rensselaer
|CoCR
|$11,520
|Unity House of Troy, Inc. / Unity House Troy – UH 309 (FY 2019)
|Troy
|Rensselaer
|CoCR
|$78,229
|Unity House of Troy, Inc. / Unity House Troy – UH 352 (FY 2019)
|Troy
|Rensselaer
|CoCR
|$80,125
|Unity House of Troy, Inc. / Unity House Troy – UH 800 (FY 2019)
|Troy
|Rensselaer
|CoCR
|$2,186,282
|YWCA of the Greater Capital Region, Inc. / YWCA-GCR Apartment Program (2019)
|Troy
|Rensselaer
|CoCR
|$140,996
|YWCA of the Greater Capital Region, Inc. / YWCA-GCR Family Apartment Program (2019)
|Troy
|Rensselaer
|CoCR
|$32,023
|Veterans & Community Housing Coalition / Center Street Renewal 2019
|Ballston Spa
|Saratoga
|CoCR
|$53,366
|Veterans & Community Housing Coalition / Svap Renewal 2019
|Ballston Spa
|Saratoga
|CoCR
|$231,219
|Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services of Saratoga Count (dba Wellspring) / DV Coordinated Entry 2020-21
|Saratoga Springs
|Saratoga
|CoCR
|$15,600
|Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services of Saratoga Count (dba Wellspring) / NewView Permanent Supportive 2020-21
|Saratoga Springs
|Saratoga
|CoCR
|$90,362
|Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services of Saratoga Count (dba Wellspring) / NewView Rapid Rehousing 2 2020-21
|Saratoga Springs
|Saratoga
|CoCR
|$95,417
|Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services of Saratoga Count (dba Wellspring) / NewView Rapid Rehousing 2020-21
|Saratoga Springs
|Saratoga
|CoCR
|$204,415
|Transitional Services Association, Inc. / TSA Housing First 2019
|Saratoga Springs
|Saratoga
|CoCR
|$330,021
|Bethesda House of Schenectady, Inc. / Beacon Residential Program 2019
|Schenectady
|Schenectady
|CoCR
|$107,759
|Bethesda House of Schenectady, Inc. / Coordinated Entry Schenectady Co 2019
|Schenectady
|Schenectady
|CoCR
|$53,419
|Bethesda House of Schenectady, Inc. / Liberty Consolidated 2019
|Schenectady
|Schenectady
|CoCR
|$299,443
|Bethesda House of Schenectady, Inc. / Pathways to the Future 2019
|Schenectady
|Schenectady
|CoCR
|$150,718
|Bethesda House of Schenectady, Inc. / The Lighthouse 2019
|Schenectady
|Schenectady
|CoCR
|$205,949
|City of Schenectady / YMCA Schenectady – S Plus C DUP09A 10 unit (2019)
|Schenectady
|Schenectady
|CoCR
|$76,981
|City of Schenectady / YMCA Schenectady – S Plus C DUP09B 20 unit (2019)
|Schenectady
|Schenectady
|CoCR
|$153,962
|Mohawk Opportunities, Inc. / Mohawk Opportunities- CoC 14 Unit (2019)
|Schenectady
|Schenectady
|CoCR
|$151,005
|Mohawk Opportunities, Inc. / Mohawk Opportunities- PSH (2019)
|Schenectady
|Schenectady
|CoCR
|$164,067
|Safe Inc., of Schenectady / Project Safe\Life Skills Program
|Schenectady
|Schenectady
|CoCR
|$49,202
|Schenectady Community Action Program, Inc. / SCAP – CoC RRH (2019)
|Schenectady
|Schenectady
|CoCR
|$371,484
|Schenectady Community Action Program, Inc. / SCAP – PSH 27 (2019)
|Schenectady
|Schenectady
|CoCR
|$606,321
|Schenectady Community Action Program, Inc. / SCAP – Sojourn House (2019)
|Schenectady
|Schenectady
|CoCR
|$169,065
|Schenectady Municipal Housing Authority / SMHA Shelter Plus Care (2019)
|Schenectady
|Schenectady
|CoCR
|$613,145
|YWCA of Schenectady / Rosa’s House Consolidated 2019
|Schenectady
|Schenectady
|CoCR
|$360,847
|YWCA of Schenectady / YWCA DV BONUS 2020-21
|Schenectady
|Schenectady
|CoCR
|$199,258
|New Choices Recovery Center / New Choices Recovery Center – S Plus C (2019)
|Schnectady
|Schenectady
|CoCR
|$733,540
|Adirondack Vets House, Inc / AVH-Vets House (2019)
|Glens Falls
|Warren
|CoCR
|$81,485
|City of Glens Falls Housing Authority / Glens Falls HA – Community (2019)
|Glens Falls
|Warren
|CoCR
|$247,307
|City of Glens Falls Housing Authority / Glens Falls HA – Housing First (2019)
|Glens Falls
|Warren
|CoCR
|$155,292
|WAIT House / TLP Renewal Project Application FY2019
|Glens Falls
|Warren
|CoCR
|$93,462
|Warren Washington Association for Mental Health / MHA Warren Washington – Housing First (2019)
|Hudson Falls
|Washington
|CoCR
|$119,434