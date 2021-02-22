Jefferson, Lewis County organizations receive HUD funding to combat homelessness

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Federal funding has been announced for organizations across New York State, including several in the North Country, to combat homelessness.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $245,971,792 in federal funding on Friday from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funding was allocated through HUD’s Continuum of Care Program to quickly combat homelessness.

According to the Senators, the funding will help to quickly rehouse individuals ad families and promote access to programs that encourage self-sufficieny. Additionally it will provide nonprofits and local governments with resources to plan emergency, transitional and permanent housing alternatives.

“Every New Yorker deserves a safe and secure place to call home and this federal investment gets us one step closer to that goal,” said Senator Schumer. “New Yorkers are always stronger together, and to make it through this crisis, we need to come together as communities to do all we can to ensure housing and encourage self-sufficiency for our most vulnerable residents.”

The following North Country organizations will receive funding following Friday’s announcement.

City/TownCountyType of GrantAmount
Jefferson County Department of Social Services / JCDSS DV CE Renewal Combined (2019)WatertownJeffersonCoCR$87,323
Jefferson County Department of Social Services / JCDSS-S Plus C Chronic (2019)WatertownJeffersonCoCR$88,635
Jefferson County Department of Social Services / JCDSS-S Plus C Transitional (2019)WatertownJeffersonCoCR$601,709
Mental Health Association in Jefferson County / MHA Jefferson-Peer Run Housing First (2019)WatertownJeffersonCoCR$76,047
North Country Transitional Living Services, Inc. / TLS – PSH Chronic Homeless FY2019WatertownJeffersonCoCR$106,511
North Country Transitional Living Services, Inc. / TLS – RRH FY2019WatertownJeffersonCoCR$219,864
North Country Transitional Living Services, Inc. / TLS – Scattered Site Gateway Housing FY2019WatertownJeffersonCoCR$84,479
Snow Belt Housing Company, Inc. / Rapid Rehousing 2019LowvilleLewisCoCR$36,395
Clinton County Social Services Department / ETC Housing 2019PlattsburghClintonCoCR$131,822
ETC Housing Corporation / North Country HMIS 2019PlattsburghClintonCoCR$4,675

Additionally, the following organizations will also receive funding across New York State.

Rochester/ Finger Lakes region:

RecipientCity/TownCountyGrantFunding
Chances and Changes, Inc. / CandC_SHP_Permanent_HousingMt. MorrisLivingstonCoCR$64,800
Catholic Charities of Rochester dba Catholic Family Center / Consolidated Lafayette Housing FY2019RochesterMonroeCoCR$289,914
Coordinated Care Services, Inc. / Coordinated EntryRochesterMonroeCoCR$252,622
Delphi Drug and Alcohol Council Inc / Home SafeRochesterMonroeCoCR$521,134
Open Door Mission, Inc. / Open Door PSH-CH for Households with ChildrenRochesterMonroeCoCR$206,918
Person Centered Housing Options Inc. / Going Home 1RochesterMonroeCoCR$582,672
Person Centered Housing Options Inc. / PCHO Housing FirstRochesterMonroeCoCR$1,010,761
Person Centered Housing Options Inc. / PCHO RRH ConsolidatedRochesterMonroeCoCR$629,262
Providence Housing Development Corporation / Providence Approaching Home IRochesterMonroeCoCR$247,447
Providence Housing Development Corporation / Providence PBV Permanent HousingRochesterMonroeCoCR$632,904
Providence Housing Development Corporation / Providence Shelter Plus CareRochesterMonroeCoCR$505,672
Providence Housing Development Corporation / Providence Supportive Suburban Housing InitiativeRochesterMonroeCoCR$297,245
Providence Housing Development Corporation / Providence Veterans Permanent Housing ProgramRochesterMonroeCoCR$194,466
Rochester Housing Authority / RHA/1630 Dewey Ave PSH-PBRA #23RochesterMonroeCoCR$270,467
Rochester Housing Authority / RHA/JPC PSH-RA #18RochesterMonroeCoCR$148,673
Rochester Housing Authority / RHA/Monroe County DHS PSH-RA #5RochesterMonroeCoCR$698,700
Rochester Housing Authority / RHA/PCHO PSH-RA #27RochesterMonroeCoCR$212,330
Rochester Housing Authority / RHA/Son House PSH-PBRA #26RochesterMonroeCoCR$103,565
Rochester Housing Authority / RHA/VOA Family Housing Program PSH-RA #21RochesterMonroeCoCR$112,344
Rochester Housing Authority / RHA/VOA PSH-RA #7RochesterMonroeCoCR$628,906
Rochester Housing Authority / RHA/VOC PSH-RA #6RochesterMonroeCoCR$89,854
Rochester/Monroe County Homeless Continuum of Care, Inc. DBA Partners Ending Homelessness / HMIS for RMCCoCRochesterMonroeCoCR$251,880
Rochester/Monroe County Homeless Continuum of Care, Inc. DBA Partners Ending Homelessness / NY-500 CoC Planning Project Application 2020RochesterMonroeCoC$371,151
Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach, Inc. / SCPO TH/RRHRochesterMonroeCoCR$281,474
Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach, Inc. / Spiritus Christi Voters Block Community PSHRochesterMonroeCoCR$152,291
The Center for Youth Services, Inc. / Parenting TeensRochesterMonroeCoCR$83,935
The Center for Youth Services, Inc. / Transition Age Youth Rapid Rehousing Project – ConsolidatedRochesterMonroeCoCR$263,261
The Center for Youth Services, Inc. / Transitional Living ProgramRochesterMonroeCoCR$129,288
Trillium Health, Inc / Trillium Health Permanent Supportive Housing – FamiliesRochesterMonroeCoCR$362,400
Trillium Health, Inc / Trillium Health Permanent Supportive Housing RenewalRochesterMonroeCoCR$154,080
Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. / VOA Home Forward 2 PSHRochesterMonroeCoCR$640,707
Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. / VOA Scattered Site Permanent Supportive Housing for CH HouseholdsRochesterMonroeCoCR$302,511
Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. / VOA’s Home Forward PSHRochesterMonroeCoCR$530,950
Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. / VOAWNY Permanent Supportive Housing in Rochester, NY — Foundation HouseRochesterMonroeCoCR$273,204
Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. / VOAWNY’s Reentry Rapid Rehousing ProgramRochesterMonroeCoCR$297,546
Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. / Volunteers of America of WNY’s Permanent Supportive Housing – Cooper UnionRochesterMonroeCoCR$166,857
Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. / Volunteers of America of WNY’s Permanent Supportive Housing for Chronically Homeless Individuals (Pinnacle Heights)RochesterMonroeCoCR$257,676
Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. / Volunteers of America of WNY’s Project ReDirectRochesterMonroeCoCR$169,752
YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County / PSH for Chronically Homeless 2019RochesterMonroeCoCR$200,766
YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County / Rapid Re-Housing Families FY 2019RochesterMonroeCoCR$121,860
YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County / YWCA DV Rapid Rehousing 2019RochesterMonroeCoCR$320,141
The Housing Council / The Housing Council at PathStone RRH Program FY2019RochesterMonroeCoCR$243,469
Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. / VOAWNY PSH for Chronically Homeless Individuals and Families in BinghamtonRochesterMonroeCoCR$243,517
Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / Finger Lakes Regional Shelter Plus CareClifton SpringsOntarioCoCR$41,295
Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / Finger Lakes Regional Shelter Plus Care IIClifton SpringsOntarioCoCR$85,436
Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / HMISClifton SpringsOntarioCoCR$21,185
Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / NY-513 CoC Planning Project Application 2020Clifton SpringsOntarioCoC$30,918
Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / S+C for the Chronically Homeless IIClifton SpringsOntarioCoCR$14,993
Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / Wayne County Permanent Supportive HousingClifton SpringsOntarioCoCR$113,968
Lakeview Health Services / Lakeview SRO TompkinsGenevaOntarioCoCR$37,657
Human Services Coalition of Tompkins County Inc. / NY-510 CoC Planning Project Application 2020IthacaTompkinsCoC$14,347
Tompkins Community Action, Inc. / Amici House UpdateIthacaTompkinsCoCR$83,525
Tompkins Community Action, Inc. / Chartwell HouseIthacaTompkinsCoCR$44,350
Tompkins Community Action, Inc. / Magnolia HouseIthacaTompkinsCoCR$43,719

Southern Tier: 

RecipientCity/TownCountyType of GrantAmount
Allegany County Community Opportinities & Rural Development / FY2019 RRH Supportive Housing ProjectBelmontAlleganyCoCR$94,530
Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler / Bonus Permanent Supportive HousingElmiraChemungCoCR$114,970
Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler / HMISElmiraChemungCoCR$100,058
Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler / PSH ConsolidatedElmiraChemungCoCR$257,186
Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler / RR ConsolidatedElmiraChemungCoCR$167,695
Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler / S+C Permanent Supported HousingElmiraChemungCoCR$288,240
Steuben Churchpeople Against Poverty, Inc / Livingston Supportive Housing FY2019CorningSteubenCoCR$55,119
Steuben Churchpeople Against Poverty, Inc / Steuben County S+C FY 2019CorningSteubenCoCR$432,626
Steuben Churchpeople Against Poverty, Inc / Transitional to Permanent Supportive Housing FY 2019CorningSteubenCoCR$67,649
Wayne County Action Program, Inc. / Success Center TH-RRHLyonsWayneCoCR$48,123
COLUMBIA OPPORTUNITIES INCORPORATED / COI Chronic Homeless Project 2019HerkimerColumbiaCoCR$18,654
The Mental Health Association of Columbia-Greene Counties / MHA Columbia Greene P16 2019HerkimerColumbiaCoCR$25,8473
The Mental Health Association of Columbia-Greene Counties / MHA Columbia Greene P2S 2019Herkimer ColumbiaCoCR$34,705
Franklin County Community Housing Council, Inc. / FCCHC Homeless ProgramMaloneFranklinCoCR$54,722

Western:

RecipientCity/TownCountyType of GrantAmount
Housing Options Made Easy, Inc. / Catt. Permanent Housing for Individuals with Mental Illness 2019GowandaCattaraugusCoCR$160,583
Cattaraugus Community Action, Inc. / Domestic Violence Rapid Rehousing ProgramSalamancaCattaraugusCoCR$53,456
Cattaraugus Community Action, Inc. / Domestic Violence Rapid Rehousing Program ExpansionSalamancaCattaraugusCoCR$52,028
Cattaraugus Community Action, Inc. / Empowering the Homeless Toward Permanent Housing SolutionsSalamancaCattaraugusCoCR$61,703
Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc. / Chautauqua HMIS 2019DunkirkChautauquaCoCR$20,976
Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc. / Chautauqua Rapid Rehousing 2019DunkirkChautauquaCoCR$129,992
Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc. / NY-514 CoC Planning Project Application 2020DunkirkChautauquaCoC$26,910
DUNKIRK HOUSING AUTHORITY / Shelter Plus Care ProjectDunkirkChautauquaCoCR$89,700
Bestself Behavioral Health / BestSelf Harambee HouseBuffaloErieCoCR$460,435
Cazenovia Recovery Systems, Inc. / Cazenovia Niagara County Shelter Plus CareBuffaloErieCoCR$133,984
Cazenovia Recovery Systems, Inc. / Cazenovia Permanent Supportive Housing for Chronically HomelessBuffaloErieCoCR$487,487
Child & Family Services of Erie County / CFS TH-RRH DV bonusBuffaloErieCoCR$420,644
Compass House / Compass HouseBuffaloErieCoCR$288,894
EHS, Inc. / Evergreen PSH ConsolidatedBuffaloErieCoCR$750,044
Erie County Department of Mental Health / ECDMH Chronic Homeless IBuffaloErieCoCR$484,590
Erie County Department of Mental Health / ECDMH Continuum of Care IBuffaloErieCoCR$2,288,057
Erie County Department of Mental Health / ECDMH Continuum of Care IIBuffaloErieCoCR$2,490,702
Erie County Department of Mental Health / ECDMH Continuum of Care IIIBuffaloErieCoCR$425,520
Erie County Department of Mental Health / ECDMH Shelter Plus Care VIBuffaloErieCoCR$389,712
Gerard Place Housing Development Fund Company, Inc. / Gerard Place PSH for Chronically Homeless Single Parent FamiliesBuffaloErieCoCR$283,898
Hispanos Unidos de Buffalo, Inc. / Hispanics United of Buffalo, Inc.BuffaloErieCoCR$294,972
Hispanos Unidos de Buffalo, Inc. / Hispanos Unidos de Buffalo RRHBuffaloErieCoCR$216,882
Homeless Alliance of Western New York, Inc. / NY-508 CoC Planning Project Application 2020BuffaloErieCoC$555,100
Homeless Alliance of Western New York, Inc. / NY508 HMISBuffaloErieCoCR$210,255
Polish Community Center of Buffalo / Matt Urban Hope GardensBuffaloErieCoCR$490,273
Polish Community Center of Buffalo / Matt Urban Housing FirstBuffaloErieCoCR$895,093
Polish Community Center of Buffalo / Matt Urban Rapid RehousingBuffaloErieCoCR$273,897
Restoration Society, Inc. / RSI Coordinated Entry System-Wide ProjectBuffaloErieCoCR$192,458
Restoration Society, Inc. / RSI Rapid Rehousing for SinglesBuffaloErieCoCR$630,440
Spectrum Human Services / Spectrum Chronic HomelessOrchard ParkErieCoCR$603,896
Community Missions of Niagara Frontier, Inc. / Community Missions COC RRHNiagara FallsNiagaraCoCR$329,221

Central: 

RecipientCity/TownCountyType of GrantAmount
Coalition for the Homeless of the Southern of NY / NY-511 CoC Planning Project Application 2020BinghamtonBroomeCoC$105,228
Fairview Recovery Services ,Inc / Fairview Recovery Services, 25 UnitsBinghamtonBroomeCoCR$226,994
Fairview Recovery Services ,Inc / HMIS CONSOI 2019BinghamtonBroomeCoCR$180,297
Fairview Recovery Services ,Inc / NY-511 Coordinated Entry 2019BinghamtonBroomeCoCR$146,980
YWCA of Binghamton/Broome County / Intensive Independent Living Program 2019BinghamtonBroomeCoCR$106,601
Cayuga/Seneca Community Action Agency, Inc. / Rapid Rehousing ProgramAuburnCayugaCoCR$155,867
Chapel House Inc / Chapel House PSH Consolidation FY2019AuburnCayugaCoCR$228,519
Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango, Inc. / OFB Consolidated Shelter Plus Care Program 2019NorwichChenangoCoCR$282,650
Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango, Inc. / OFC Shelter Plus Care 2019NorwichChenangoCoCR$162,028
Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango, Inc. / RRH-Opportunities for Broome, Inc. 2019NorwichChenangoCoCR$177,466
Catholic Charities of Cortland County / Shelter Plus CareCorltandCortlandCoCR$149,000
Integrated Community Alternatives Network, Inc. / Evelyn’s House PlusUticaOneidaCoCR$169,156
JCTOD Outreach, Inc. dba Johnson Park Center / JPA 5 – FY2019UticaOneidaCoCR$118,724
JCTOD Outreach, Inc. dba Johnson Park Center / JPA IV – FY2019UticaOneidaCoCR$115,683
United Way of the Mohawk Valley / NY-518 CoC Planning Project Application 2020UticaOneidaCoC$100,488
United Way of the Mohawk Valley / NY-518 Coordinated Entry SSO Project FY2018UticaOneidaCoCR$63,750
United Way of the Mohawk Valley / Oneida County Homeless Management Information System 2UticaOneidaCoCR$160,456
Y.W.C.A. of the Mohawk Valley / New BeginningsUticaOneidaCoCR$235,939
AIDS Community Resources, Inc. / Rapid Rehousing for LGBT YouthSyracuseOnondagaCoCR$134,427
Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY / Catholic Charities Rapid Rehousing ConsolidatedSyracuseOnondagaCoCR$275,542
Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY / CC Housing First for Individuals and FamiliesSyracuseOnondagaCoCR$886,755
Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY / CC Permanent Housing for the Chronically Homeless 1SyracuseOnondagaCoCR$734,277
Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY / CC Permanent Housing for the Chronically Homeless 2SyracuseOnondagaCoCR$1,684,179
Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY / Onondaga County DSS-ES HUD Rental Assistance ProgramSyracuseOnondagaCoCR$775,974
Chadwick Residence, Inc. / Chadwick Supportive HousingSyracuseOnondagaCoCR$281,895
Helio Health Inc. / FAST HousingSyracuseOnondagaCoCR$206,893
Helio Health Inc. / Helio Housing FirstSyracuseOnondagaCoCR$975,629
Helio Health Inc. / K.E.E.S. IISyracuseOnondagaCoCR$706,205
Helio Health Inc. / Recovery Permanent Supportive Housing Program CombinedSyracuseOnondagaCoCR$430,845
Helio Health Inc. / Susan’s PlaceSyracuseOnondagaCoCR$134,500
Liberty Resources, Inc. / Permanent Supportive Housing for Individuals and Families-LRISyracuseOnondagaCoCR$400,580
United Way of Central New York / Homeless Management Information System (HMIS)SyracuseOnondagaCoCR$184,380
United Way of Central New York / NY-505 CoC Planning Project Application 2020SyracuseOnondagaCoC$284,373
Helio Health Inc. / Oneida Contract TRA-D ContractSyracuseOnondagaCoCR$467,128
Helio Health Inc. / Oneida County Dual Recovery Supportive Living ProgramSyracuseOnondagaCoCR$210,276
Helio Health Inc. / Oneida County Homeless Assistance Case ManagementSyracuseOnondagaCoCR$188,735
Helio Health Inc. / Oneida County Rapid Re Housing Program 1SyracuseOnondagaCoCR$163,133
Helio Health Inc. / Oneida County Supportive Living Program 1SyracuseOnondagaCoCR$190,000
Helio Health Inc. / Oneida County Supportive Living Program 2SyracuseOnondagaCoCR$112,445
Helio Health Inc. / Oneida County TRA- E ContractSyracuseOnondagaCoCR$746,644
Helio Health Inc. / Oneida County TRA-F ContractSyracuseOnondagaCoCR$470,084
Oswego County Opportunities Inc / OCO PSH HOPE ProgramFultonOswegoCoCR$121,166
Oswego County Opportunities Inc / OCO-RRHFultonOswegoCoCR$268,552
Oswego County Opportunities Inc / OCO-VH-DV-RRHFultonOswegoCoCR$352,361

Capital: 

RecipientCity/TownCountyType of GrantAmount
CARES of NY, Inc. / NY-501 CoC Planning Project Application 2020AlbanyAlbanyCoC$50,884
CARES of NY, Inc. / NY-503 CoC Planning Project Application 2020AlbanyAlbanyCoC$171,888
CARES of NY, Inc. / NY-503 CoC UFA Cost Project Application 2020AlbanyAlbanyCoC$171,888
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: AHC – Operations at 280 Clinton Ave (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$21,400
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: AHC – RRH for Homeless Veterans (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$107,302
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: AHC – S Plus C for Homeless Veterans with Disabilities (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$329,767
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: AHC PSH for Homeless Veterans (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$106,607
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: AHC Veterans House (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$108,689
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: Albany HMIS (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$82,431
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: CAPS – 100 Clinton Ave (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$120,015
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: CARES – PBRA for Homeless Persons Living with HIV/AIDS (Yr 2) (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$60,115
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: CARES – S Plus C for Persons with Disabilities (Yr 3) (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$671,172
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: Damien Center – S Plus C (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$69,258
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: Damien Center HousingAlbanyAlbanyCoCR$224,249
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: Equinox – Transitional Living (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$184,010
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: Equinox DV Coordinated Entry (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$71,223
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: Equinox DV RRH (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$462,698
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: HAC – SRO (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$81,826
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: HATAS – The Next Step (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$68,556
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: HATAS Coordinated Entry (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$38,182
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: HATAS Pathways (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$834,025
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: HATAS SPC (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$364,480
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: Hope House – PSH (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$190,111
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: IPH Housing (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$275,318
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: Legal Aid – RRH for Families Expansion (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$193,263
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: MultiDivision Housing – IPH HATAS SCCC Collaborative (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$433,496
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: RSS Albany – SAIL (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$90,790
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: SCCC Supported Housing Plus (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$185,647
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: SPARC – S Plus C (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$287,494
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: Support Ministries – Arvilla House (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$102,472
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA: Support Ministries – Project HELP (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$111,840
CARES of NY, Inc. / NY-507 CoC Planning Project Application 2020AlbanyAlbanyCoC$131,397
CARES of NY, Inc. / Schenectady County Portion of the Capital Region HMIS (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$30,571
CARES of NY, Inc. / NY-512 CoC Planning Project Application 2020AlbanyAlbanyCoC$108,986
CARES of NY, Inc. / Rensselaer County Portion of the Capital Region HMIS (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$16,983
Catholic Charities Housing Office / St. Peter’s PSH II Consolidated (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$358,838
CARES of NY, Inc. / Columbia-Greene HMIS Con (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$12,068
CARES of NY, Inc. / NY-519 CoC Planning Project Application 2020AlbanyAlbanyCoC$15,128
St Catherine’s Center for Children / CG PSH (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$87,450
CARES of NY, Inc. / Franklin-Essex HMIS 2019AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$26,777
CARES of NY, Inc. / NY-520 CoC Planning Project Application 2020AlbanyAlbanyCoC$12,896
CARES of NY, Inc. / NY-522 CoC Planning Project Application 2020AlbanyAlbanyCoC$41,840
CARES of NY, Inc. / Points North Portion of the Capital Region HMIS (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$26,750
CARES of NY, Inc. / NY-523 CoC Planning Project Application 2020AlbanyAlbanyCoC$51,095
CARES of NY, Inc. / Warren, Washington, Hamilton and Saratoga Counties Portion of the Capital Region HMIS (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$35,328
New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance / NY-525 CoC Planning Project Application 2020AlbanyAlbanyCoC$73,750
CARES of NY, Inc. / Dutchess County Portion of the Capital Region HMIS (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$45,120
CARES of NY, Inc. / Orange CoC HMIS (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$65,809
CARES of NY, Inc. / NY-606 CoC Planning Project Application 2020AlbanyAlbanyCoC$39,327
CARES of NY, Inc. / NY-606 CoC UFA Cost Project Application 2020AlbanyAlbanyCoC$39,327
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA 606: CSC DV RRH Combined (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$277,722
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA 606: Helping Hands – RRH 2 (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$119,801
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA 606: RC DSS Coordinated Entry (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$60,000
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA 606: RC DSS-RRH Program (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$114,399
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA 606: RCDSS-RCCoC PSH (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$291,109
CARES of NY, Inc. / UFA 606: Rockland CoC HMIS (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$69,543
CARES of NY, Inc. / Ulster CoC HMIS (2019)AlbanyAlbanyCoCR$70,350
Community Action of Greene County, Inc. / PSH Chronic 2019CatskillGreeneCoCR$19,438
Community Action of Greene County, Inc. / RR for Victims of Domestic Violence 2019CatskillGreeneCoCR$52,736
Community Action of Greene County, Inc. / Supportive Housing for Homeless Families 2019CatskillGreeneCoCR$54,688
St. Paul’s Center / St. Paul Center – PSH (2019)RensselaerRensselaerCoCR$86,750
Joseph’s House and Shelter, Inc. / JH – Bert’s Place (2019)TroyRensselaerCoCR$115,334
Joseph’s House and Shelter, Inc. / JH – Bethune (2019)TroyRensselaerCoCR$159,435
Joseph’s House and Shelter, Inc. / JH – Consolidated (2019)TroyRensselaerCoCR$330,938
Joseph’s House and Shelter, Inc. / JH – Rensselaer Coordinated Entry (2019)TroyRensselaerCoCR$82,548
Unity House of Troy, Inc. / Unity House Coordinated Entry for RCHSC FY 2019TroyRensselaerCoCR$11,520
Unity House of Troy, Inc. / Unity House Troy – UH 309 (FY 2019)TroyRensselaerCoCR$78,229
Unity House of Troy, Inc. / Unity House Troy – UH 352 (FY 2019)TroyRensselaerCoCR$80,125
Unity House of Troy, Inc. / Unity House Troy – UH 800 (FY 2019)TroyRensselaerCoCR$2,186,282
YWCA of the Greater Capital Region, Inc. / YWCA-GCR Apartment Program (2019)TroyRensselaerCoCR$140,996
YWCA of the Greater Capital Region, Inc. / YWCA-GCR Family Apartment Program (2019)TroyRensselaerCoCR$32,023
Veterans & Community Housing Coalition / Center Street Renewal 2019Ballston SpaSaratogaCoCR$53,366
Veterans & Community Housing Coalition / Svap Renewal 2019Ballston SpaSaratogaCoCR$231,219
Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services of Saratoga Count (dba Wellspring) / DV Coordinated Entry 2020-21Saratoga SpringsSaratogaCoCR$15,600
Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services of Saratoga Count (dba Wellspring) / NewView Permanent Supportive 2020-21Saratoga SpringsSaratogaCoCR$90,362
Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services of Saratoga Count (dba Wellspring) / NewView Rapid Rehousing 2 2020-21Saratoga SpringsSaratogaCoCR$95,417
Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services of Saratoga Count (dba Wellspring) / NewView Rapid Rehousing 2020-21Saratoga SpringsSaratogaCoCR$204,415
Transitional Services Association, Inc. / TSA Housing First 2019Saratoga SpringsSaratogaCoCR$330,021
Bethesda House of Schenectady, Inc. / Beacon Residential Program 2019SchenectadySchenectadyCoCR$107,759
Bethesda House of Schenectady, Inc. / Coordinated Entry Schenectady Co 2019SchenectadySchenectadyCoCR$53,419
Bethesda House of Schenectady, Inc. / Liberty Consolidated 2019SchenectadySchenectadyCoCR$299,443
Bethesda House of Schenectady, Inc. / Pathways to the Future 2019SchenectadySchenectadyCoCR$150,718
Bethesda House of Schenectady, Inc. / The Lighthouse 2019SchenectadySchenectadyCoCR$205,949
City of Schenectady / YMCA Schenectady – S Plus C DUP09A 10 unit (2019)SchenectadySchenectadyCoCR$76,981
City of Schenectady / YMCA Schenectady – S Plus C DUP09B 20 unit (2019)SchenectadySchenectadyCoCR$153,962
Mohawk Opportunities, Inc. / Mohawk Opportunities- CoC 14 Unit (2019)SchenectadySchenectadyCoCR$151,005
Mohawk Opportunities, Inc. / Mohawk Opportunities- PSH (2019)SchenectadySchenectadyCoCR$164,067
Safe Inc., of Schenectady / Project Safe\Life Skills ProgramSchenectadySchenectadyCoCR$49,202
Schenectady Community Action Program, Inc. / SCAP – CoC RRH (2019)SchenectadySchenectadyCoCR$371,484
Schenectady Community Action Program, Inc. / SCAP – PSH 27 (2019)SchenectadySchenectadyCoCR$606,321
Schenectady Community Action Program, Inc. / SCAP – Sojourn House (2019)SchenectadySchenectadyCoCR$169,065
Schenectady Municipal Housing Authority / SMHA Shelter Plus Care (2019)SchenectadySchenectadyCoCR$613,145
YWCA of Schenectady / Rosa’s House Consolidated 2019SchenectadySchenectadyCoCR$360,847
YWCA of Schenectady / YWCA DV BONUS 2020-21SchenectadySchenectadyCoCR$199,258
New Choices Recovery Center / New Choices Recovery Center – S Plus C (2019)SchnectadySchenectadyCoCR$733,540
Adirondack Vets House, Inc / AVH-Vets House (2019)Glens FallsWarrenCoCR$81,485
City of Glens Falls Housing Authority / Glens Falls HA – Community (2019)Glens FallsWarrenCoCR$247,307
City of Glens Falls Housing Authority / Glens Falls HA – Housing First (2019)Glens FallsWarrenCoCR$155,292
WAIT House / TLP Renewal Project Application FY2019Glens FallsWarrenCoCR$93,462
Warren Washington Association for Mental Health / MHA Warren Washington – Housing First (2019)Hudson FallsWashingtonCoCR$119,434

