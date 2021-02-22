Jefferson, Lewis County organizations receive HUD funding to combat homelessness

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Federal funding has been announced for organizations across New York State, including several in the North Country, to combat homelessness.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $245,971,792 in federal funding on Friday from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funding was allocated through HUD’s Continuum of Care Program to quickly combat homelessness.

According to the Senators, the funding will help to quickly rehouse individuals ad families and promote access to programs that encourage self-sufficieny. Additionally it will provide nonprofits and local governments with resources to plan emergency, transitional and permanent housing alternatives.

“Every New Yorker deserves a safe and secure place to call home and this federal investment gets us one step closer to that goal,” said Senator Schumer. “New Yorkers are always stronger together, and to make it through this crisis, we need to come together as communities to do all we can to ensure housing and encourage self-sufficiency for our most vulnerable residents.”

The following North Country organizations will receive funding following Friday’s announcement.

City/Town County Type of Grant Amount Jefferson County Department of Social Services / JCDSS DV CE Renewal Combined (2019) Watertown Jefferson CoCR $87,323 Jefferson County Department of Social Services / JCDSS-S Plus C Chronic (2019) Watertown Jefferson CoCR $88,635 Jefferson County Department of Social Services / JCDSS-S Plus C Transitional (2019) Watertown Jefferson CoCR $601,709 Mental Health Association in Jefferson County / MHA Jefferson-Peer Run Housing First (2019) Watertown Jefferson CoCR $76,047 North Country Transitional Living Services, Inc. / TLS – PSH Chronic Homeless FY2019 Watertown Jefferson CoCR $106,511 North Country Transitional Living Services, Inc. / TLS – RRH FY2019 Watertown Jefferson CoCR $219,864 North Country Transitional Living Services, Inc. / TLS – Scattered Site Gateway Housing FY2019 Watertown Jefferson CoCR $84,479 Snow Belt Housing Company, Inc. / Rapid Rehousing 2019 Lowville Lewis CoCR $36,395 Clinton County Social Services Department / ETC Housing 2019 Plattsburgh Clinton CoCR $131,822 ETC Housing Corporation / North Country HMIS 2019 Plattsburgh Clinton CoCR $4,675

Additionally, the following organizations will also receive funding across New York State.

Rochester/ Finger Lakes region:

Recipient City/Town County Grant Funding Chances and Changes, Inc. / CandC_SHP_Permanent_Housing Mt. Morris Livingston CoCR $64,800 Catholic Charities of Rochester dba Catholic Family Center / Consolidated Lafayette Housing FY2019 Rochester Monroe CoCR $289,914 Coordinated Care Services, Inc. / Coordinated Entry Rochester Monroe CoCR $252,622 Delphi Drug and Alcohol Council Inc / Home Safe Rochester Monroe CoCR $521,134 Open Door Mission, Inc. / Open Door PSH-CH for Households with Children Rochester Monroe CoCR $206,918 Person Centered Housing Options Inc. / Going Home 1 Rochester Monroe CoCR $582,672 Person Centered Housing Options Inc. / PCHO Housing First Rochester Monroe CoCR $1,010,761 Person Centered Housing Options Inc. / PCHO RRH Consolidated Rochester Monroe CoCR $629,262 Providence Housing Development Corporation / Providence Approaching Home I Rochester Monroe CoCR $247,447 Providence Housing Development Corporation / Providence PBV Permanent Housing Rochester Monroe CoCR $632,904 Providence Housing Development Corporation / Providence Shelter Plus Care Rochester Monroe CoCR $505,672 Providence Housing Development Corporation / Providence Supportive Suburban Housing Initiative Rochester Monroe CoCR $297,245 Providence Housing Development Corporation / Providence Veterans Permanent Housing Program Rochester Monroe CoCR $194,466 Rochester Housing Authority / RHA/1630 Dewey Ave PSH-PBRA #23 Rochester Monroe CoCR $270,467 Rochester Housing Authority / RHA/JPC PSH-RA #18 Rochester Monroe CoCR $148,673 Rochester Housing Authority / RHA/Monroe County DHS PSH-RA #5 Rochester Monroe CoCR $698,700 Rochester Housing Authority / RHA/PCHO PSH-RA #27 Rochester Monroe CoCR $212,330 Rochester Housing Authority / RHA/Son House PSH-PBRA #26 Rochester Monroe CoCR $103,565 Rochester Housing Authority / RHA/VOA Family Housing Program PSH-RA #21 Rochester Monroe CoCR $112,344 Rochester Housing Authority / RHA/VOA PSH-RA #7 Rochester Monroe CoCR $628,906 Rochester Housing Authority / RHA/VOC PSH-RA #6 Rochester Monroe CoCR $89,854 Rochester/Monroe County Homeless Continuum of Care, Inc. DBA Partners Ending Homelessness / HMIS for RMCCoC Rochester Monroe CoCR $251,880 Rochester/Monroe County Homeless Continuum of Care, Inc. DBA Partners Ending Homelessness / NY-500 CoC Planning Project Application 2020 Rochester Monroe CoC $371,151 Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach, Inc. / SCPO TH/RRH Rochester Monroe CoCR $281,474 Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach, Inc. / Spiritus Christi Voters Block Community PSH Rochester Monroe CoCR $152,291 The Center for Youth Services, Inc. / Parenting Teens Rochester Monroe CoCR $83,935 The Center for Youth Services, Inc. / Transition Age Youth Rapid Rehousing Project – Consolidated Rochester Monroe CoCR $263,261 The Center for Youth Services, Inc. / Transitional Living Program Rochester Monroe CoCR $129,288 Trillium Health, Inc / Trillium Health Permanent Supportive Housing – Families Rochester Monroe CoCR $362,400 Trillium Health, Inc / Trillium Health Permanent Supportive Housing Renewal Rochester Monroe CoCR $154,080 Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. / VOA Home Forward 2 PSH Rochester Monroe CoCR $640,707 Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. / VOA Scattered Site Permanent Supportive Housing for CH Households Rochester Monroe CoCR $302,511 Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. / VOA’s Home Forward PSH Rochester Monroe CoCR $530,950 Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. / VOAWNY Permanent Supportive Housing in Rochester, NY — Foundation House Rochester Monroe CoCR $273,204 Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. / VOAWNY’s Reentry Rapid Rehousing Program Rochester Monroe CoCR $297,546 Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. / Volunteers of America of WNY’s Permanent Supportive Housing – Cooper Union Rochester Monroe CoCR $166,857 Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. / Volunteers of America of WNY’s Permanent Supportive Housing for Chronically Homeless Individuals (Pinnacle Heights) Rochester Monroe CoCR $257,676 Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. / Volunteers of America of WNY’s Project ReDirect Rochester Monroe CoCR $169,752 YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County / PSH for Chronically Homeless 2019 Rochester Monroe CoCR $200,766 YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County / Rapid Re-Housing Families FY 2019 Rochester Monroe CoCR $121,860 YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County / YWCA DV Rapid Rehousing 2019 Rochester Monroe CoCR $320,141 The Housing Council / The Housing Council at PathStone RRH Program FY2019 Rochester Monroe CoCR $243,469 Volunteers of America of Western New York, Inc. / VOAWNY PSH for Chronically Homeless Individuals and Families in Binghamton Rochester Monroe CoCR $243,517 Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / Finger Lakes Regional Shelter Plus Care Clifton Springs Ontario CoCR $41,295 Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / Finger Lakes Regional Shelter Plus Care II Clifton Springs Ontario CoCR $85,436 Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / HMIS Clifton Springs Ontario CoCR $21,185 Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / NY-513 CoC Planning Project Application 2020 Clifton Springs Ontario CoC $30,918 Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / S+C for the Chronically Homeless II Clifton Springs Ontario CoCR $14,993 Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / Wayne County Permanent Supportive Housing Clifton Springs Ontario CoCR $113,968 Lakeview Health Services / Lakeview SRO Tompkins Geneva Ontario CoCR $37,657 Human Services Coalition of Tompkins County Inc. / NY-510 CoC Planning Project Application 2020 Ithaca Tompkins CoC $14,347 Tompkins Community Action, Inc. / Amici House Update Ithaca Tompkins CoCR $83,525 Tompkins Community Action, Inc. / Chartwell House Ithaca Tompkins CoCR $44,350 Tompkins Community Action, Inc. / Magnolia House Ithaca Tompkins CoCR $43,719

Southern Tier:

Recipient City/Town County Type of Grant Amount Allegany County Community Opportinities & Rural Development / FY2019 RRH Supportive Housing Project Belmont Allegany CoCR $94,530 Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler / Bonus Permanent Supportive Housing Elmira Chemung CoCR $114,970 Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler / HMIS Elmira Chemung CoCR $100,058 Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler / PSH Consolidated Elmira Chemung CoCR $257,186 Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler / RR Consolidated Elmira Chemung CoCR $167,695 Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler / S+C Permanent Supported Housing Elmira Chemung CoCR $288,240 Steuben Churchpeople Against Poverty, Inc / Livingston Supportive Housing FY2019 Corning Steuben CoCR $55,119 Steuben Churchpeople Against Poverty, Inc / Steuben County S+C FY 2019 Corning Steuben CoCR $432,626 Steuben Churchpeople Against Poverty, Inc / Transitional to Permanent Supportive Housing FY 2019 Corning Steuben CoCR $67,649 Wayne County Action Program, Inc. / Success Center TH-RRH Lyons Wayne CoCR $48,123 COLUMBIA OPPORTUNITIES INCORPORATED / COI Chronic Homeless Project 2019 Herkimer Columbia CoCR $18,654 The Mental Health Association of Columbia-Greene Counties / MHA Columbia Greene P16 2019 Herkimer Columbia CoCR $25,8473 The Mental Health Association of Columbia-Greene Counties / MHA Columbia Greene P2S 2019 Herkimer Columbia CoCR $34,705 Franklin County Community Housing Council, Inc. / FCCHC Homeless Program Malone Franklin CoCR $54,722

Western:

Recipient City/Town County Type of Grant Amount Housing Options Made Easy, Inc. / Catt. Permanent Housing for Individuals with Mental Illness 2019 Gowanda Cattaraugus CoCR $160,583 Cattaraugus Community Action, Inc. / Domestic Violence Rapid Rehousing Program Salamanca Cattaraugus CoCR $53,456 Cattaraugus Community Action, Inc. / Domestic Violence Rapid Rehousing Program Expansion Salamanca Cattaraugus CoCR $52,028 Cattaraugus Community Action, Inc. / Empowering the Homeless Toward Permanent Housing Solutions Salamanca Cattaraugus CoCR $61,703 Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc. / Chautauqua HMIS 2019 Dunkirk Chautauqua CoCR $20,976 Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc. / Chautauqua Rapid Rehousing 2019 Dunkirk Chautauqua CoCR $129,992 Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc. / NY-514 CoC Planning Project Application 2020 Dunkirk Chautauqua CoC $26,910 DUNKIRK HOUSING AUTHORITY / Shelter Plus Care Project Dunkirk Chautauqua CoCR $89,700 Bestself Behavioral Health / BestSelf Harambee House Buffalo Erie CoCR $460,435 Cazenovia Recovery Systems, Inc. / Cazenovia Niagara County Shelter Plus Care Buffalo Erie CoCR $133,984 Cazenovia Recovery Systems, Inc. / Cazenovia Permanent Supportive Housing for Chronically Homeless Buffalo Erie CoCR $487,487 Child & Family Services of Erie County / CFS TH-RRH DV bonus Buffalo Erie CoCR $420,644 Compass House / Compass House Buffalo Erie CoCR $288,894 EHS, Inc. / Evergreen PSH Consolidated Buffalo Erie CoCR $750,044 Erie County Department of Mental Health / ECDMH Chronic Homeless I Buffalo Erie CoCR $484,590 Erie County Department of Mental Health / ECDMH Continuum of Care I Buffalo Erie CoCR $2,288,057 Erie County Department of Mental Health / ECDMH Continuum of Care II Buffalo Erie CoCR $2,490,702 Erie County Department of Mental Health / ECDMH Continuum of Care III Buffalo Erie CoCR $425,520 Erie County Department of Mental Health / ECDMH Shelter Plus Care VI Buffalo Erie CoCR $389,712 Gerard Place Housing Development Fund Company, Inc. / Gerard Place PSH for Chronically Homeless Single Parent Families Buffalo Erie CoCR $283,898 Hispanos Unidos de Buffalo, Inc. / Hispanics United of Buffalo, Inc. Buffalo Erie CoCR $294,972 Hispanos Unidos de Buffalo, Inc. / Hispanos Unidos de Buffalo RRH Buffalo Erie CoCR $216,882 Homeless Alliance of Western New York, Inc. / NY-508 CoC Planning Project Application 2020 Buffalo Erie CoC $555,100 Homeless Alliance of Western New York, Inc. / NY508 HMIS Buffalo Erie CoCR $210,255 Polish Community Center of Buffalo / Matt Urban Hope Gardens Buffalo Erie CoCR $490,273 Polish Community Center of Buffalo / Matt Urban Housing First Buffalo Erie CoCR $895,093 Polish Community Center of Buffalo / Matt Urban Rapid Rehousing Buffalo Erie CoCR $273,897 Restoration Society, Inc. / RSI Coordinated Entry System-Wide Project Buffalo Erie CoCR $192,458 Restoration Society, Inc. / RSI Rapid Rehousing for Singles Buffalo Erie CoCR $630,440 Spectrum Human Services / Spectrum Chronic Homeless Orchard Park Erie CoCR $603,896 Community Missions of Niagara Frontier, Inc. / Community Missions COC RRH Niagara Falls Niagara CoCR $329,221

Central:

Recipient City/Town County Type of Grant Amount Coalition for the Homeless of the Southern of NY / NY-511 CoC Planning Project Application 2020 Binghamton Broome CoC $105,228 Fairview Recovery Services ,Inc / Fairview Recovery Services, 25 Units Binghamton Broome CoCR $226,994 Fairview Recovery Services ,Inc / HMIS CONSOI 2019 Binghamton Broome CoCR $180,297 Fairview Recovery Services ,Inc / NY-511 Coordinated Entry 2019 Binghamton Broome CoCR $146,980 YWCA of Binghamton/Broome County / Intensive Independent Living Program 2019 Binghamton Broome CoCR $106,601 Cayuga/Seneca Community Action Agency, Inc. / Rapid Rehousing Program Auburn Cayuga CoCR $155,867 Chapel House Inc / Chapel House PSH Consolidation FY2019 Auburn Cayuga CoCR $228,519 Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango, Inc. / OFB Consolidated Shelter Plus Care Program 2019 Norwich Chenango CoCR $282,650 Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango, Inc. / OFC Shelter Plus Care 2019 Norwich Chenango CoCR $162,028 Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango, Inc. / RRH-Opportunities for Broome, Inc. 2019 Norwich Chenango CoCR $177,466 Catholic Charities of Cortland County / Shelter Plus Care Corltand Cortland CoCR $149,000 Integrated Community Alternatives Network, Inc. / Evelyn’s House Plus Utica Oneida CoCR $169,156 JCTOD Outreach, Inc. dba Johnson Park Center / JPA 5 – FY2019 Utica Oneida CoCR $118,724 JCTOD Outreach, Inc. dba Johnson Park Center / JPA IV – FY2019 Utica Oneida CoCR $115,683 United Way of the Mohawk Valley / NY-518 CoC Planning Project Application 2020 Utica Oneida CoC $100,488 United Way of the Mohawk Valley / NY-518 Coordinated Entry SSO Project FY2018 Utica Oneida CoCR $63,750 United Way of the Mohawk Valley / Oneida County Homeless Management Information System 2 Utica Oneida CoCR $160,456 Y.W.C.A. of the Mohawk Valley / New Beginnings Utica Oneida CoCR $235,939 AIDS Community Resources, Inc. / Rapid Rehousing for LGBT Youth Syracuse Onondaga CoCR $134,427 Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY / Catholic Charities Rapid Rehousing Consolidated Syracuse Onondaga CoCR $275,542 Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY / CC Housing First for Individuals and Families Syracuse Onondaga CoCR $886,755 Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY / CC Permanent Housing for the Chronically Homeless 1 Syracuse Onondaga CoCR $734,277 Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY / CC Permanent Housing for the Chronically Homeless 2 Syracuse Onondaga CoCR $1,684,179 Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY / Onondaga County DSS-ES HUD Rental Assistance Program Syracuse Onondaga CoCR $775,974 Chadwick Residence, Inc. / Chadwick Supportive Housing Syracuse Onondaga CoCR $281,895 Helio Health Inc. / FAST Housing Syracuse Onondaga CoCR $206,893 Helio Health Inc. / Helio Housing First Syracuse Onondaga CoCR $975,629 Helio Health Inc. / K.E.E.S. II Syracuse Onondaga CoCR $706,205 Helio Health Inc. / Recovery Permanent Supportive Housing Program Combined Syracuse Onondaga CoCR $430,845 Helio Health Inc. / Susan’s Place Syracuse Onondaga CoCR $134,500 Liberty Resources, Inc. / Permanent Supportive Housing for Individuals and Families-LRI Syracuse Onondaga CoCR $400,580 United Way of Central New York / Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) Syracuse Onondaga CoCR $184,380 United Way of Central New York / NY-505 CoC Planning Project Application 2020 Syracuse Onondaga CoC $284,373 Helio Health Inc. / Oneida Contract TRA-D Contract Syracuse Onondaga CoCR $467,128 Helio Health Inc. / Oneida County Dual Recovery Supportive Living Program Syracuse Onondaga CoCR $210,276 Helio Health Inc. / Oneida County Homeless Assistance Case Management Syracuse Onondaga CoCR $188,735 Helio Health Inc. / Oneida County Rapid Re Housing Program 1 Syracuse Onondaga CoCR $163,133 Helio Health Inc. / Oneida County Supportive Living Program 1 Syracuse Onondaga CoCR $190,000 Helio Health Inc. / Oneida County Supportive Living Program 2 Syracuse Onondaga CoCR $112,445 Helio Health Inc. / Oneida County TRA- E Contract Syracuse Onondaga CoCR $746,644 Helio Health Inc. / Oneida County TRA-F Contract Syracuse Onondaga CoCR $470,084 Oswego County Opportunities Inc / OCO PSH HOPE Program Fulton Oswego CoCR $121,166 Oswego County Opportunities Inc / OCO-RRH Fulton Oswego CoCR $268,552 Oswego County Opportunities Inc / OCO-VH-DV-RRH Fulton Oswego CoCR $352,361

