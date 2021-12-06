Jefferson, Lewis county winds exceed 40 mph overnight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — High winds continued to impact the North Country as residents woke up on Monday morning.

Following a night of these high winds, the National Weather Service out of Buffalo, New York issued its highest wind report in affected counties.

Specifically in the North Country, Jefferson and Lewis counties both had areas that were listed with the highest wind speeds in the region. In Jefferson County, Tylersville logged speeds of 43 mph at 3:16 a.m., and winds in Harrisburg in Lewis County also reached 43 mph.

Overnight, Chautaugua County saw the highest wind speeds in the region, logging 55 mph in Fredonia at 11:30 p.m.

High wind warnings remain in effect for Jefferson and Lewis counties and will expire at 10 a.m. on Monday in Lewis County and at 1 a.m. on Tuesday. A wind advisory also remains in effect for St. Lawrence County until 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service also issued a Lakeshore Flood Warning for Jefferson County due to the high winds.

According to the NWS, the combination of high lake levels and significant wave action will result in flooding along the immediate lakeshore, especially in bays, inlets, harbors and other low-lying areas. This will be active from 4 p.m. on Monday through 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

