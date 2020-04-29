Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence among counties approved to resume elective treatments

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo announced today that 35 counties have been approved to resume elective outpatient treatments, including Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties.

The Governor previously announced that the state will allow elective outpatient treatments to resume in counties and hospitals without significant risk of COVID-19 surge in the near term.

The counties now eligible are: Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chenango, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Genesee, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Livingston, Madison, Monroe, Niagara, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Orleans, Oswego, Putnam, Saratoga, Schoharie, Schuyler, St. Lawrence, Steuben, Sullivan, Tompkins, Ulster, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates.

New York State is now conducting an average of 30,000 diagnostic tests for COVID-19 per day. Last week, the Governor announced the state will work with the federal government to double New York’s testing capacity from 20,000 tests per day to 40,000 tests per day over several weeks.

The preliminary results of antibody testing show 17.1 percent of FDNY officers and EMTs have COVID-19 antibodies and 10.5 percent of NYPD officers have COVID-19 antibodies. The state will be conducting further antibody analysis and surveys by race and gender in the future.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.