Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence counties reporting COVID-19 data Mondays & Thursdays

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The tri-county area is cutting down on the number of days it will report daily COVID-19 data.

Beginning on July 1, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties will only report COVID-19 data twice a week; Mondays and Thursdays.

This was announced on June 30 by Jefferson County Administrator Robert Hagemann.

“As these statistical trends continue to move in the right direction we have determined that the need to report the data Monday through Friday may no longer be necessary,” stated Hagemann. “Starting [on July 1], with the beginning of a new month, we are going to adjust our reporting schedule to Mondays and Thursdays of every week.”

According to Hagemann, in the event of a holiday, the counties will report COVID-19 data on the subsequent day, the first instance being the Fourth of July holiday.

The following COVID-19 data is the most current regarding active cases in each county.