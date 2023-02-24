Diabetes rates have been on the rise for the last two decades, and show no sign of abating. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 11.3% of the U.S. population suffers from diabetes—though many of those affected do not know they have the chronic illness.

Diabetes was the 8th leading cause of death in 2020, but the disease does not impact all Americans equally. Instead, variables like poverty level, geographic region, and race all influence diabetes rates, meaning some Americans are disproportionately impacted by the disease.

The Southeastern portion of the U.S. has a particularly high concentration of counties with elevated diabetes rates, with parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Texas, and nearly all of Louisiana, along with other states, facing some of the highest rates. Studies have shown that lack of access to healthy, affordable foods and health care services, exposure to environmental toxins, and other health hazards associated with poverty and systemic racism contribute to the increased likelihood of developing diabetes. These same conditions also mean that poor, non-white Americans are more likely to endure complications and have higher mortality rates from diabetes than wealthier white Americans with the disease.

The proportion of young people with diabetes is projected to increase over the next several decades, with racial, geographic, and socioeconomic disparities only growing larger if trends continue. Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified the counties in New York with the highest percentage of adults with diabetes. Ties were broken by the broader Quality of Life rank provided by the analysis, which includes other poor physical and mental health indicators. The age-adjusted diabetes rate was obtained through the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

New York Counties with Highest Percentage of Adults with Diabetes

Overall
Rank		CountyEstimated %
of adults
with diabetes		Health outcomes
statewide
rank		Quality
of life rank		Length of
life rank		Estimated
county
population
25Monroe9%394434740,900
24Schenectady9%444738155,358
23Chenango9%57486046,730
22Broome9%495047189,420
21Niagara9%535154208,396
20Erie9%465244917,241
19Chemung9%58536182,622
18Cortland9%45543947,143
17Rockland10%747326,225
16Orange10%141120385,234
15Staten Island10%182414475,327
14Jefferson10%423443108,095
13Clinton10%28422179,778
12St. Lawrence10%354628107,185
11Oneida10%524950227,346
10Franklin10%40552749,965
9Orleans10%54564939,978
8Chautauqua10%555751126,032
7Fulton10%56585252,812
6Sullivan10%61596275,802
5Cattaraugus10%60605875,863
4Brooklyn11%2045112,538,934
3Montgomery11%59615349,170
2Queens12%124082,225,821
1The Bronx15%6262561,401,142