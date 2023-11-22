LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – All the votes are in and Lewis County will have a new District Attorney come January 2024.

Republican Jeffrey Tompkins unseated Democratic incumbent Leanne Moser after the Lewis County Board of Elections certified the Election Day results.

Tompkins finished with 3,032 votes while Moser ended up with 2,973 votes. A total of 293 votes were blank while 20 were voided. Three votes were scattered.

Moser has been the county’s district attorney for 16 years and has been a prosecutor for 26 years. She released a statement about the race.

On a very personal note, I want to take this moment to thank Lewis County for having allowed me to serve as your District Attorney and Coroner for the past 16 years. There has been no greater privilege in my life than to have achieved the accomplishment of being District Attorney in the community I was raised in, surrounded by family, friends and colleagues who worked together to provide justice and safety in a fair and unbiased manner. Leanne Moser, Lewis County District Attorney

Tompkins has served as Lewis County’s conflict defender for the last five years. He is a resident of Oneida County, but will move to Lewis County now.