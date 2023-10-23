WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI)- The Jefferson County Department of Public Health has appoint Stephen Jennings as the new Director of Public Health.

Jennings will take the post full-time on Saturday, October 28. He will take over when current Director of Public Health Ginger Hall retires after 35 years of service with the department. Jennings received unanimous approval from the Jefferson County Board of Legislators at their October 3 meeting.

He has been with the Jefferson County Public Health Service since 1995, serving most of those

years in the position of senior Public Health Planner for the department. Jennings was promoted to Deputy Director of Public Health in January.

Jennings has served the local health department in numerous capacities. He has been responsible for completing the triennial community health assessment and community health improvement plans with partner hospitals and agencies; community and coalition development to address priority public health problems; and he has authored many successful grant applications to address problems and improve the public’s health.

I am very excited to take up the baton from Ginger and continue her great work to advance the department and public health in our communities Stephen Jennings, incoming Director of Jefferson County Public Health.

Jennings has served the County, North Country region, and New York State in various leadership

capacities. He also served on the Watertown City Council for four years.