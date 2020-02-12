JLI Class of 2020 leading Leap of Kindness Day initiative to benefit North Country nonprofits

Watertown, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Jefferson Leadership Institute (JLI) Class of 2020 is adopting Leap of Kindness Day this month. ABC50’s Josh Baughn met with April Bennett, the leader of the project, to learn more about how this day came to be and what it represents for the community.

“There’s a great need in our community. We know that we have a high poverty, very rural community, where resources can be slim,” April said. The JLI Class of 2020 is asking community members to take part in Leap of Kindness Day on Saturday, February 29, 2020 to encourage people in the community to use the extra day in the leap year to do something kind for someone else.

To help participation in the initiative, the JLI class reached out to local Jefferson County nonprofits for wish lists of their needs. To fill those needs and maximize community impact, the class is encouraging community members to start collection activities within their workplaces, organizations, or homes.

Donations can be dropped off on Saturday, February 29 from 10am-2pm at both Salmon Run Mall and the Samaritan Medical Center Cafeteria.

Requested donated items from participating agencies include:

Samaritan Medical Center Pediatrics: New toys for children ages zero to three; DVD players; DVD’s; Leapfrog games; X-box; Smart TVs; plastic building blocks; toiletry products for patients’ parents; vouchers for hospital Starbucks’ location; coffee and food gift cards or coupons.

Walker Center for Cancer Care: Gas gift cards for transportation; comfort care package items; binders with pockets; pens; notepads; warm cotton socks; mints; sour candy; hand sanitizer; lotion and other personal care items. All items must be new.

Sci-Tech Center: Lockable file cabinet; 35 mm film reel winder; electronic cash register; small display units; high intensity strobe light; laptops with color display; high intensity illuminator; DVD players; bicycle generators; and scrap plexi-glass sheets (clean).

Watertown City School District: School Pantry Food 4 Families: No glass container food items including peanut butter, jelly, oatmeal, spaghetti sauce, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, soup, tuna fish or chicken, brown rice, beans/legumes, canned chili or beef stew, whole-grain pasta.

Jefferson County SPCA: Copy paper; postage stamps; gas cards; Petco, Walmart, Target, Staples, Sam’s or Amazon gift cards; Science Diet dog or cat food; heavy duty pet collars and leashes; Clorox cleaning products; paper towels; dog/cat beds; cat trees; CD’s (calm and family-friendly).

Watertown Urban Mission: Gently-used formal wear and accessories including shoes, jewelry and handbags in support of Cinderella and Prince Charming’s Closet; Impossible Dream Thrift Store gratefully accepts clothing, shoes, furniture, small appliances, and other items.

Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County: Diapers, shower caddies, hygiene products, cleaning supplies, toilet paper and paper towels, twin sheets, bath towels, crib sheets, and individually packaged kids’ snacks. Only new items accepted.

VETS Peer to Peer Outreach Center: Shelf-stable dry and canned food items.

In addition to collecting non-profit wish list items, the JLI Class of 2020 is also planning a breakfast delivery for first responders and sponsoring a blood drive at Samaritan Medical Center.

Charitable contributions to support the cause can also be made directly to the Leap of Kindness Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.

Jefferson Leadership Institute (JLI) is a Greater Watertown North Country Chamber of Commerce leadership development program immersing participants in community issues. The class meets for 12 sessions throughout the year, enabling them to develop leadership skills, build strong relationships, and become involved in generating positive community change.

