WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Imagine getting hands-on medical experience before going to college.

Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization’s High School Job Shadow program has made this a reality.

This program was just reinstated at the organization following the pandemic. It gives students the opportunity to shadow medical professionals in hospitals, clinics, EMS and private practice settings.

“It gives them the opportunity to have a one-on-one experience, ask questions, talk about educational pathways, career pathways, how they got here and the good and bad of the position,” Beth Solar, the workforce outreach manager at FDRHPO explained.

One of its students this summer is Natalie Waterman, LaFargeville High School’s 2023 Valedictorian. Waterman is a volunteer at Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service and an aspiring healthcare worker.

“Ever since I was young, I always wanted to be in the medical field,” Waterman expressed. “I just really like helping others and especially women’s health. I think that’s important and it’s definitely a specialty I want to work in.”

Natalie was placed into the program based on these interests. She is set to shadow providers at Samaritan Health’s Women’s Wellness and Breast Care.

The clinic’s Operations Manager Kristan Donoghue said this is a great way for the medical community to connect with local students.

“We’re always excited to have students up here,” Donoghue shared. “Knowledge is obviously power and I think the more that we can provide to young people or medical students, I think the better.”

According to FDRHPO, this shows students that there is a plethora of local healthcare jobs. A goal of the program is to help lead students back to the region following higher education.

“There’s a great need for anything in health care these days,” Solar said. “So if we can reach out to them at such a young age in high school and encourage them to pretty much stay local and enter the health care field. It’s a wonderful opportunity.”

Because these students will likely be our future healthcare workers.

“It feels like I have a head start and I just like to see it just so I know it’s exactly what I want to do,” Waterman concluded.

Applications for the program are accepted on a rolling basis throughout the year. Interested high schoolers should contact Beth Solar at 315-755-2020, ext. 25 or workforce@fdrhpo.org.