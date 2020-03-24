Johnny Spezzano stays connected to North Country during epidemic: “I’m more than happy to be there as much as I can”

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Johnny Spezzano of The Border 106.7 spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard about how he is adapting to work during the coronavirus epidemic, as New Yorkers and people across the country practice social distancing in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

“Broadcasting from the couch is the best thing that’s actually ever happened to me,” Johnny joked. He is able to control everything that would normally happen in the studio directly on his laptop from home.

Although working from home is necessary for public health reasons and Johnny is quite enjoying it, he explained that there are limitations. He is unable to receive the number of phone calls he would normally take on a daily basis, but he is able to make outgoing calls and talk to callers on the air that way. Johnny is also enjoying doing an occasional load of laundry between songs.

Working through times of crisis and emergency declarations isn’t new for Johnny. He once spent 24 hours straight on the air during an ice storm. He looked back at that memory and described broadcasting through the current epidemic. He takes pride in being a voice of comfort for the North Country. “I love our community and I’m more than happy to be there as much as I can,” he said.

