Join the list: Jefferson County residents can now be on standby for COVID-19 vaccines

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Individuals awaiting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can now receive standby notifications on their phones in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Public Health is now collaborating with Dr. B, the standby list for COVID vaccines. This allows local residents, who have been unable to get a vaccination appointment, join a list for when extra vaccines become available.

How does it work?

Participants complete an online profile, which asks eligibility questions, allowing the site to properly prioritize each individual. This includes ones job description, any health conditions and if they live in a group home, including long-term care facilities.

After completing the profile, verified providers alert the website of available doses in the individuals regions and will send a text when such providers need people for the doses.

To receive a standby dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, individuals must then claim the dose and arrive at the provider by a specified time.

North Country residents can sign up to be on standby for a COVID-19 vaccine on the Dr. B website.