JRC Foundation receives $15K New York Life grant for early learning center

The JRC Foundation, Inc. announced today that it received a $15,000 Community Impact Grant from New York Life in support of Bright Beginnings Early Learning Center, which provides child care, preschool, prekindergarten, and early intervention services for children of all abilities and their families. Bright Beginnings is a program of The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence (formerly Jefferson Rehabilitation Center).

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The JRC Foundation, Inc., based in Watertown, New York, has announced that it received a Community Impact Grant from New York Life.

The grant totaled $15,000 and was awarded to specifically support the Arc Jefferson Bright Beginnings Early Learning Center. This center provides child care, preschool, prekindergarten and early intervention services for children of all abilities and families.

According to JRC Foundation Director Michelle Carpenter, this grant brought “much needed” support.

“Many lives will be positively impacted by New York Life’s investment in the Bright Beginnings Early Learning Center and we are extremely grateful for their support,” said Carpenter. “With support from New York Life, we will be able to provide much needed supplies, program materials and equipment, which will enhance the lives of more than 100 children this year.”

Led by New York Life agents and employees, the Community Impact Grant Program awards grant up to $25,000 to local organizations.

“I’m proud to work for a company that encourages its agents and employees to devote their time, energy and talents to support the needs and priorities of their local community,” said New York Life Finger Lakes General Office Agent Raymond Sindone. “We are pleased that our partnership will have a long-lasting impact on the Bright Beginnings program and the children it serves.”

The Foundation confirmed that Sindone applied for this grant and The JRC Foundation was chosen as it was established in 2012 to receive and administer funds to support The Arc Jefferson- St. Lawrence.