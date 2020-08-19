Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie to return to ‘American Idol’

WATERTOWN N.Y. (WWTI) — “American Idol” will welcome back celebrity judges for a fourth season on ABC.

Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, will join host Ryan Seacrest for the upcoming star-maker competition series.

“’American Idol’ has always been able to bring people together, entertain and inspire – and I am so proud of how this show continued to deliver joy and laughter into people’s homes during a time when we needed it the most,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “There is no one who we feel more confident about leading us into a new season of high notes than Luke, Katy, Lionel and the incomparable Ryan Seacrest.”

Remote virtual auditions for “Idol Across America” are currently taking place across all 50 states.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.