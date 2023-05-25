Jukebox Saturday Night will perform at the Clayton Opera House on June 9, 2023 (Clayton Opera House)

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jukebox Saturday Night will be performing at the Clayton Opera House on Friday, June 9.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from 30 to $40.

Jukebox Saturday Night is a music review of the great Big Bands during the 1930s, 40s and 50s. A fun filled event for all ages that captures the exciting sounds of great melodies and lyrics performed by an energetic group of instrumentalists and vocalists who will keep you moving in your seats, tapping your toes and clapping your hands.

Jukebox Saturday Night celebrates America’s Swing Era performing the greatest hits as recorded by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Jimmy Lunceford, Harry James, Artie Shaw, Cab Calloway, Benny Goodman, Bunny Berigan, Count Basie and more.

Vocal selections include songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Doris Day, Bob Eberly, Helen O’Connell, Rosemary Clooney and other vocal idols.

Jukebox Saturday Night will perform various styles of music including swing, ballads, cha-cha’s, waltzes and tangos. Join them as they pay tribute to all veterans, recreating memories for anyone who has ever experienced the fine arrangements of big band music and creating new memories for anyone enjoying it for the first time.

With over 60 years of successfully managing the World-Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, they know how to swing! Audiences can expect the same quality as the Glenn Miller Orchestra while hearing the biggest and best hits of the Big Band Era.

Tickets can be purchased on the Clayton Opera House website or by calling the box office at 315-686-2200.