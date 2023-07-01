(WWTI) – It’s International Joke Day so take some time to have a good laugh.

Today is about getting a grin out of a friend or coworker, sharing a laugh on social media and appreciating the stand-up comics who have left us unable to breathe from laughter. Making people laugh is ingrained in us as a society, the oldest joke is from around 1900 B.C. and was an ancient Sumerian proverb. The first Knock-Knock joke is courtesy of William Shakespeare in the Scottish play Macbeth in 1603 and the first to publish “Why did the chicken cross the road? To get to the other side.” was the monthly New York magazine in 1847.

Take some time today and relieve stress and brighten spirits, here are some fun jokes to tell courtesy of the Red Nose Day Website:

Q: Why did the cell phone get glasses?

A: Because she lost all her contacts.

Q: How did the mobile phone propose to his girlfriend?

A: He gave her a ring.

Q: Why did the turkey join a band?

A: So he could use his drumsticks.

Q: What’s a firefly’s favorite dance?

A: The glitterbug.

Q: Why are eyeshadow, lipstick, and mascara never mad at each other?

A: Because they always make-up

Happy International Joke Day