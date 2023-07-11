(WWTI) – Today we celebrate a very important agricultural animal which makes today Cow Appreciation Day.

Humans domesticated cows around 8,000 B.C. and began milking them around 4,000 B.C., modern dairy farming started after pasteurization was developed in the early 1900s. They are very social creatures who form tight bonds with their friends and family, much in the way humans do.

Supporting small-scale family farms and homesteading farms strengthens local economies and ensures cows get the care and respect they deserve. North Country at Work’s website has a collection of photographs to see cows throughout the North Country from the 1890s to the 2010s.

The Jefferson County Fair will host an array of 4-H events appreciating cows and other agricultural animals, the fair will run from Monday, July 10 through Sunday, July 16, a full list of events is available on the fair’s website.

Happy Cow Appreciation Day!