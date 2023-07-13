(WWTI) – It’s time to harmonize, after all, today is National Barbershop Music Appreciation Day.

Barbershop music may have grown in popularity in 1940s America, but it originated in England in the 1600s. You see, Barbers used to keep a cittern — a stringed instrument like a lute– in their shops for customers to play while they waited. Customers eventually began inventing sounds, placing pebbles inside tin cans and so on, resulting in ‘barber’s music.’ Barbershop music’s distinctive style started with folk songs and hymns sung in four parts. Although traditional songs are still sung, today barbershop music now includes more modern styles of music — pop, rock and show tunes — attracting younger audiences.

Northern Blend Chorus is a Ladies Barbershop Chorus in the North Country and more information about the group is available on their website.

Happy National Barbershop Music Appreciation Day!