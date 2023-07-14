(WWTI) – Celebrate some ooey—gooey goodness because today is National Mac and Cheese Day.

The origins of mac and cheese can be traced back to Italy, where pasta and parmesan have been a staple meal for centuries. The oldest known recipe for Mac and Cheese comes from a 1300s medieval English cookbook called “Forme of Cury.” Thomas Jefferson is given some credit for bringing the recipe to America; however, the story is a bit dubious and thus disputed.

Good Morning America shares Janai Norman’s Mom’s Mac and Cheese recipe.

Ingredients:

Kosher salt and black pepper

1 pound elbow macaroni

2 cups half and half

2 large eggs

4 cups shredded extra-sharp cheddar (about 16 ounces)

1/2 cup unsalted butter (1 stick), melted

2 cups shredded American (about 8 ounces)

Directions:

Bring a pot of water to a rolling boil and preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Once the water is boiling, add the macaroni and cook the noodles until halfway cooked — do not cook fully. Remove from the pot and drain the water. Combine the cheeses with the eggs, half and half, and salt and pepper. Prepare a casserole or glass baking dish with some butter. Spread a thin base layer of the cheese mixture into the bottom of the dish. Add and cover your first layer of macaroni, make your thin layer so the goal is to layer and repeat. Add thin pats of butter between the layers. Bake for 30 minutes or up to 45 minutes. Tammy notes that you can tell it’s done if there is no longer any liquid, and it should be casserole-like in texture. If you want it brown on top, leave an additional 5 minutes.

Happy National Mac and Cheese Day!