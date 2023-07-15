(WWTI) – Today is National Give Something Away Day thus we are called upon to be charitable.
Giving is a selfless act however, the reward goes both ways, the giver gets to feel good about making someone’s day and they get to let go of items that are no longer needed and are just lying around. A study by researchers at the University of Oregon showed that donating activates the part of the brain that gives a sense of pleasure. Having less stuff can reduce the things you worry about and can decrease stress; we all know how bad stress can be for your health. So why not check your closets, find the things you haven’t worn or used in years and donate them to your local charities, you’ll be glad you did.
Local nonprofit charities accepting donations:
Jefferson County Urban Mission
247 Factory Street
Watertown, NY 13601
Salvation Army of Watertown
723 State St
Watertown, NY, 13601
The Lowville Food Pantry
5502 Trinity Avenue
Lowville, New York 13367
The Salvation Army of Massena, NY
20 Russell Rd
Massena, NY 13662
Happy National Give Something Away Day!