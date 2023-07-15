(WWTI) – Today is National Give Something Away Day thus we are called upon to be charitable.

Giving is a selfless act however, the reward goes both ways, the giver gets to feel good about making someone’s day and they get to let go of items that are no longer needed and are just lying around. A study by researchers at the University of Oregon showed that donating activates the part of the brain that gives a sense of pleasure. Having less stuff can reduce the things you worry about and can decrease stress; we all know how bad stress can be for your health. So why not check your closets, find the things you haven’t worn or used in years and donate them to your local charities, you’ll be glad you did.

Local nonprofit charities accepting donations:

Jefferson County Urban Mission

247 Factory Street

Watertown, NY 13601

Salvation Army of Watertown

723 State St

Watertown, NY, 13601

The Lowville Food Pantry

5502 Trinity Avenue

Lowville, New York 13367

The Salvation Army of Massena, NY

20 Russell Rd

Massena, NY 13662

Happy National Give Something Away Day!