(WWTI) – They may be technically rodents, but they are so cute it hurts, today is Guinea Pig Appreciation Day.

Guinea pigs are thought to originate from the Andes mountains of Peru and were domesticated around 5000 B.C. Before becoming pets guinea pigs were eaten, sacrificed or worshiped depending on the civilization that got a hold of them. In the 16th century, guinea pigs were brought to Europe where they became exotic pets, Queen Elizabeth I was said to be fascinated by them. Today these fuzzy little furballs make great pets and are one of the most popular pets for children in the U.S.

The Humane Society of the US has some tips and advice about buying, owning and taking care of guinea Pigs

Happy Guinea Pig Appreciation Day!