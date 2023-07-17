(WWTI) – Today is National Tattoo Day, so let’s celebrate with some permanent individual artwork.

Tattoos have been around for a very long time, in fact, a mummy found in the glacial ice in the Alps in 1991 was found to have 61 tattoos and was found to be from 3250 B.C. The first tattoo shop in the US was opened in NYC in 1846 by Martin Hildebrandt. By 1975 there were 40 tattoo artists in the US, but that number jumped to 5,000 just 5 years later in 1980.

Tattoos are a great way of expressing and empowering yourself. Personal ink, P.ink, is an organization dedicated to empowering women to reclaim their bodies after mastectomies by helping cover breast cancer scars with tattoos, more information is available on their website.

Happy National Tattoo Day!