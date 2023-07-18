(WWTI) – Pucker up buttercup, it’s National Sour Candy Day.

Sour fruits and foods have been long enjoyed but sour candy is relatively new. The popularity of sour candy actually has Halloween to thank, in the 1950’s candy companies started trying new flavors for Halloween-themed candy and by 1954 the sour candy market had arrived. Today sour candy is a massive hit that gives our faces a fun workout.

The Kids Activities website has the recipe for the Homemade Sour Gummy Alphabet candies:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup water

1 – 3 ounce package of Jell-O

4 packets of unflavored gelatin

Coating:

1/4 cup sugar (plain or colored)

1/4 tsp. citric acid

Directions:

Stir together water, Jell-O and gelatin in a small saucepan. Let sit for 5 minutes, then heat over medium heat, stirring slowly, until gelatin is dissolved. Remove from heat and let sit for 2 minutes. If there is foam on the top, spoon if off and discard the foam. Carefully pour the hot liquid into a squeeze bottle with a very small opening in the tip and let it cool for a few minutes until the bottle is easy to handle and the gelatin starts to thicken slightly. Pipe the gelatin into the cornstarch indentations. Hold the bottle at an angle, so the liquid pours out slowly. Pick all the letters out of the corn starch. Tap them to remove the excess corn starch. Put them in a strainer. Run water over the candies to remove the cornstarch. Set the candy in a single layer on a few layers of paper towels, and pat dry well. Allow to air dry for 15 minutes before coating in sugar. Stir 1/4 teaspoon powdered citric acid with 1/4 cup sugar. You can use plain granulated sugar or colored sugar. Dip the gummy letters into the sour sugar to coat and they are ready to eat.

Happy National Sour Candy Day!