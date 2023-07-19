(WWTI) – Today we celebrate a little bit of defiant mockery, it’s Stick Out Your Tongue Day.

The tongue is responsible for taste, is a natural way to clean the teeth, enables speech/vocalization in humans /animals and serves as a means to detect potential infections or illnesses. Although many people believe it is extremely rude and disrespectful to stick your tongue out at someone, children stick out their tongues as a sign of silliness and playfulness. You may find yourself naturally sticking out your tongue when maximum concentration is needed for an important task. On this day you have permission to be a little childish and embrace your inner silliness.

Today would be a good day to find out if you could beat Alex Wadelton of Australia who, according to the Guinness World Records website, stuck out his tongue and touch his nose for 50 minutes and 51.22 seconds.

Happy Stick Out Your Tongue Day!