(WWTI) – Do you know what today is? No… well then it must be I Forgot Day.

Do you forget birthdays, holidays, anniversaries and/or special occasions, if you do no worries todays your day. There’s no need to panic or be stressed today just sit back, relax and forget. Forgetfulness can have a number of causes; anything from health reasons — such as stress, a sedentary lifestyle, an unhealthy diet, illness, anxiety, etc – to walking through a doorway. Today a great opportunity to acknowledge when you’ve forgotten something important – assuming you remember.

Happy I Forgot Day