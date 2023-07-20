(WWTI) – Its big, round and possibly made of cheese, today is National Moon Day.

Well to be honest, it’s probably not made of cheese, but it is really old scientists estimate the Moon came into existence after a Mars-sized planet collided with Earth about 4.6 billion years ago. It travels around Earth at 2,300 mph and has a 14.6 million square miles of the surface area.

On May 25, 1961, then President John F. Kennedy decides to go to the moon, eight years and 56 days later Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin are the first Earthlings to step foot on another surface. Apollo 11 left our blue marble at 9:32 a.m. on July 16, 1969, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, it entered lunar orbit on July 19. Today at 10:56 p.m. EST 54 years ago Armstrong stepped out on the lunar surface and spoke his iconic words:

That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind, Neil Armstrong

Watch NASA’s first Moon landing mission with Astronauts Armstrong and Aldrin as the first men to walk across the lunar surface.

Happy National Moon Day!