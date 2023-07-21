(WWTI) – Say “NO!” to puppy mills and get your new best friend from a local shelter or rescue on No Pet Store Puppies Day.

After crop failures in the Midwest following World War II, the United States Department of Agriculture promoted puppy mills as profitable and fail-safe, encouraging farmers to pack dogs into small cages and sell them to pet stores. Today the USDA estimates there are between 2,000 and 3,000 registered commercial breeding facilities and around 10,000 unregulated regulated or unlicensed puppy mill breeders in the US. Every year about 1,075,896 puppies are born in USDA-licensed facilities.

In 1966 a step forward in animal welfare was taken, with help from the Humane Society of the United States, and the passage of the Animal Welfare Act on August 24. Unfortunately, there are still 16 US states that have no restrictions on puppy mill activities. Today is a reminder to do your research and be aware of the health issues and genetic flaws that come from overbreeding in puppy mills.

Dogs and puppies are available for adoption all around the North Country, you can visit Jefferson County SPCA’s website, Lewis County Humane Society’s website and St. Lawrence County SPCA’s website to find information about adopting dogs available in your area and applications to apply.

Happy No Pet Store Puppies Day!