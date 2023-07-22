(WWTI) – Sweet, juicy and full of Vitamin C, Today is Mango Day.

Mangos were first cultivated more than 4,000 years ago in India and in 1987 India’s tourism board held the first International Mango Festival. Mangoes are so valued in South Asia that they are considered the national fruit of Pakistan and India. Giving a basket of mangoes is also considered a gesture of friendship in the South Asian region. Funnily enough, mangoes are members of the nut family and are close relatives of pistachios and cashews.

Good Morning America has a recipe for Mango Jalapeno Sauce and a delicious dish to cook with it:

Mango Jalapeno Sauce

Ingredients:

1 cup ripe mango

2 tablespoons butter

1 jalapeno, most of the seeds and ribs removed, minced.

1 clove of garlic, grated on a rasp.

1/2 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Directions:

In a blender, puree mango until very smooth. Heat butter in a large skillet over medium/low heat. Add in jalapeno and lightly simmer for 2 minutes. Add in garlic and simmer until just fragrant, about 15 seconds. Add in pureed mango, cornstarch, vinegar and brown sugar. Simmer for about 5 minutes until thickened. Season to taste with salt and more brown sugar and a splash of apple cider vinegar if need be.

Popcorn-crusted Mango Jalapeno Popcorn Shrimp

Ingredients:

3 cups of popped popcorn, pulverized in a food processor

1 cup of caramel corn

1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 eggs, whisked

1-pound 31/40 size shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails removed

1-quart peanut or vegetable oil

1 recipe of Mango Jalapeno Sauce (recipe above)

Directions:

Heat oil to 375 F in a deep fryer or dutch-oven. In a food processor, add 2 cups of popcorn, panko and cornstarch. Pulse until coarsely ground, about 10 pulses. Season to taste. Set up the breading station with the flour, the egg, and the popcorn/breading mixture. Coat each shrimp in flour, shake off excess, then dip in egg, letting the excess drip off, and then give it a full 360-degree coating in the breading. Adding 1 shrimp at a time, gently place in oil, making sure the shrimp is not sticking together. Fry until golden brown, while moving shrimp around frequently to ensure they don’t stick and brown evenly, for about 2 minutes or until golden. Remove shrimp, place on a wire-wracked sheet pan, and place in 200-degree oven to keep warm. Repeat with remaining shrimp. Toss the hot shrimp quickly in the warm pan with the mango sauce (recipe below) and 1 cup of caramel popcorn until quickly coated. Plate immediately and coat the entire dish in a generous “snowing” of remaining pulverized popcorn.

Happy Mango Day!