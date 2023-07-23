(WWTI) – Today’s the day to tell your Nana she’s looking fine, it’s National Gorgeous Grandma Day.

We love our grandmothers but, we see them in an old-fashioned way. Grandmothers are expected to be calm and collected, have an outdated style and spend their days baking and knitting. In reality, grandmas are cool and a bit set in their ways. They typically don’t like to listen to rules, like “Do not give the kids ice cream, Mom.” Grandmas will spoil their grandkids regardless of what they are told. Grandmas are important and they definitely know everything, according to them anyway. Today spend time with your grandma and remember to appreciate just how awesome she really is.

Volunteer and spend time with some Gorgeous Grandmas in your community:

Jefferson County’s Office for the Aging Respite Haven Program is looking for both volunteers and caregivers, anyone interested in volunteering can call them by phone at 315-785-3191.

St. Lawrence County’s Office for the Aging is looking for volunteers to help at the Nutrition Centers, OFA Main Office and Classes. anyone interested in volunteering can call Danielle Durant at 315-386-4730 or by emailing the Office for the Aging to discuss volunteer opportunities.

In Lewis County, you can adopt a senior for Christmas, call phone number 315-376-7431 or e-mail Lcsanta4seniors@lowvillefoodpantry.org to volunteer for “Santa for Seniors”.

Happy National Gorgeous Grandma Day!