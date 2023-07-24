(WWTI) – Today is International Self-Care Day which means you need to show yourself some much-needed love.

Self-care is important for your health and today illuminates the advantages of self-care that can be felt at any time. Self-care can include anything from following a healthy diet and exercising and proper cleanliness to developing disease-prevention strategies in our daily routine. Spending a few minutes of meditation will go a long way and has been shown to improve quality of life. Practicing self-care can reduce your stress, improve your overall health, lowers your risk of getting anxiety or being depressed and can even raise your confidence. So, be kind to yourself and practice some self-care not just today but every day.

Self-Care can be hard to do on our own, we become so busy taking care of others we may not know what to do or where to start — not to worry — local agencies are here to give a hand to those who need a little extra help; Mental Health Association in Jefferson County, Lewis County Community Services & Mental Health Government page and The St. Lawrence County Community Mental Health Services page can give you a place to find the care you may need.

Happy International Self-Care Day!