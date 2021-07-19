July 24: Tibbetts Point Run-Walk in Cape Vincent to benefit community

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Tibbetts Point Run-Walk is Saturday, July 24 with activities beginning at 9 a.m. in Cape Vincent.

There will be a 5K run/walk or a 10K run. There will also be a Kids Color Fun Run at 10:30 a.m. All proceeds will be used to fund year-round family friendly community events.

Anyone interested can sign up the day of the event from 7:45-8:45 a.m. Sign-ups can also be completed beforehand online. For additional information, contact Shelley Higgins via email or by phone at thecape@tds.net or 315-771-6277.