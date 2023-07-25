(WWTI) – It’s hot, it’s cold, it’s sweet and delicious that must mean today is National Hot Fudge Sundae Day.

In 1881 the first ice cream sundae was served in Two Rivers, Wisconsin by druggist Edward Berners. In 1906 hot fudge was created at C.C. Browns an ice cream parlor on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. Harold Dean Thayer adds drizzled chocolate sauce over a scoop of ice cream, topped with marshmallow sauce and peanuts to make the Tin Roof Sundae in 1916. Over the years people just keep adding toppings to this simple and delicious summer treat.

Good Morning America has Stephen Bruce’s recipe for Fabulous Hot Fudge Sauce for a Forbidden Broadway Sundae:

Fabulous Hot Fudge Sauce:

Ingredients:

6 ounces semi-sweet or 60% cacao chocolate chips or chocolate, coarsely chopped.

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

½ cup half and half

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

In a heavy saucepan, combine chocolate, sugar, butter and half and half. Stir the mixture continuously over medium heat until the chocolate and butter have melted and the sugar is dissolved. When the sauce comes to a slow boil, lower the heat and continue to gently cook for 10 minutes longer stirring continuously as the mixture thickens. Remove the pan from heat and stir in the vanilla extract. Store covered in the refrigerator.

Forbidden Broadway Sundae:

Place ice cream in a large serving bowl. Top with chocolate cake. Drench in Fabulous Hot Fudge Sauce. Top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings (take a block of chocolate and shave off curls with a vegetable peeler). Enjoy!!

Happy National Hot Fudge Sundae Day!