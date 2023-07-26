(WWTI) – They’re your parent’s siblings and always fun to be around, it’s National Aunt and Uncle Day.

The words “aunt” and “uncle” are of French origin “tante” and “oncle” respectively. In pop-culture there are a lot of famous aunts and uncles, weather is Uncle Phil and Aunt Viv from the Fresh Prince of Bel Air or Aunt May and Uncle Ben from Spider-Man. As a nation we all have a very famous Uncle Sam, based on Samuel Wilson, a man from Troy, New York, who became an enduring symbol for all U.S. troops during the War of 1812. In 1961 Congress recognized him as a national symbol of the United States.

So, today get the extended family together and have some fun times. Little Bins for Little Hands has 100 Fun Indoor Activities guaranteed to make you the best fun aunt and/or uncle you can be.

Happy National Aunt and Uncle Day!