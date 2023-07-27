(WWTI) – It comes from Scotland and you need to be 21 to enjoy it — that can only mean one thing — it’s National Scotch Day.

All scotch comes from Scotland and originates in the 12th Century by Christian monasteries. The earliest written record of making scotch — distilling whisky – is from the 1494 Exchequer Rolls tax records of Scotland. Today it’s a distinctive spirit with sophistication, elegance and class. There are five classifications of Scotch whisky: single malt scotch, single grain scotch, blended malt scotch, blended grain scotch and blended scotch. Most drinkers prefer scotch neat, on the rocks — over ice — or with just a splash of water.

Out about Scotland has a recipe for a Scottish desert called Cranachan that uses Scotch whisky:

Ingredients

2 tablespoons oatmeal

300 grams of raspberries (about 10.5 oz)

350 milliliters of double cream (about 1.5 cups)

2 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons Scotch whisky

Directions:

Spread the oatmeal onto a baking sheet and grill till it produces a nutty smell, then allow to cool. Crush half of the raspberries and push them through a sieve. Whisk the cream with the raspberries, then stir in the honey and Scotch whisky. Stir in the oatmeal and lightly whisk the mixture. Place the remaining raspberries in serving dishes and pour the cream/fruit mixture over each one. Chill in the fridge before serving.

Happy National Scotch Day!