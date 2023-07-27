(WWTI) – It comes from Scotland and you need to be 21 to enjoy it — that can only mean one thing — it’s National Scotch Day.
All scotch comes from Scotland and originates in the 12th Century by Christian monasteries. The earliest written record of making scotch — distilling whisky – is from the 1494 Exchequer Rolls tax records of Scotland. Today it’s a distinctive spirit with sophistication, elegance and class. There are five classifications of Scotch whisky: single malt scotch, single grain scotch, blended malt scotch, blended grain scotch and blended scotch. Most drinkers prefer scotch neat, on the rocks — over ice — or with just a splash of water.
Out about Scotland has a recipe for a Scottish desert called Cranachan that uses Scotch whisky:
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons oatmeal
- 300 grams of raspberries (about 10.5 oz)
- 350 milliliters of double cream (about 1.5 cups)
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 3 tablespoons Scotch whisky
Directions:
- Spread the oatmeal onto a baking sheet and grill till it produces a nutty smell, then allow to cool.
- Crush half of the raspberries and push them through a sieve.
- Whisk the cream with the raspberries, then stir in the honey and Scotch whisky.
- Stir in the oatmeal and lightly whisk the mixture.
- Place the remaining raspberries in serving dishes and pour the cream/fruit mixture over each one.
- Chill in the fridge before serving.
Happy National Scotch Day!