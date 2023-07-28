(WWTI) – The main ingredient of any self-respecting candy bar, today is National Milk Chocolate Day.

If you like chocolate then you should send a thank you note to The Olmec civilization in Latin America in 1900 B.C., after you invent a time machine of course. Now, while your time traveling make a stop by 1689 Jamaica and be sure to thank Irish physician Hans Sloane for adding milk to chocolate water. Two more stops to make, head to 1828 Amsterdam to thank Van Houten for inventing the cocoa pressing method and finally go find Swiss chocolatier Daniel Peter in 1876 for creating the milk chocolate we know and love today. If you cant get your time machine to work then I suggest just getting your favorite milk chocolate and enjoy.

Good Morning America has Emeril Lagasse’s Milk Chocolate Cheesecake recipe:

Ingredients:

2 cups chocolate cookie crumbs, such as Oreos or chocolate wafers

1/4 pound (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

1 1/2 pounds cream cheese, softened

1 cup sugar

3 large eggs

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup bleached all-purpose flour

Pinch of salt

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

8 ounces milk chocolate, melted.

1/4 cup Grand Marnier

2 pints assorted fresh berries, such as raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries, rinsed and hulled if needed.

2 cups Sweetened Whipped Cream

Sprigs of fresh mint

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Combine the cookie crumbs and melted butter in a medium-size mixing bowl. Thoroughly mix, then press into the bottom of a 10-inch springform pan and bake for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside. Reduce the oven to 300° F. Beat the cream cheese in teh bowl of a standing electric mixer with the paddle attached until smooth. Add the sugar and mix to combine. Add the eggs 1 at a time, mixing between each addition. Add the heavy cream, flour, salt, and vanilla and mix until smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. With the motor running, add the chocolate in a steady stream. Pour the mixture into the prepared pan. Bake until the center of the cake sets about 1 hour. Remove from the oven and loosen the sides of the cake with a thin knife. Cool completely. If you like it slightly chilled, refrigerate for about 1 hour. In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine the Grand Marnier and berries, cover, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. To serve, slice the cheesecake, spoon the berries on the slices, and top with the whipped cream and mint sprigs.

Happy National Milk Chocolate Day!