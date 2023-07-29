(WWTI) – It’s hot out of the oven and a delicious pasta dish any time of the year, today is National Lasagna Day.

The word ‘lasagna’ originated from ancient Greece, and stems from the word ‘laganon,’ the earliest form of pasta. A similar dish — without the essential Italian ingredients — was commonly prepared in ancient Rome, called ‘lasanum,’ which means pot or container in Latin, meaning the word ‘lasagna’ comes from the method of cooking and not the ingredients used. The first recipe book to feature lasagna was published in Italy in the 1330s. In the 1880s this beloved dish finally makes it onto US shores with some help from Italian immigrants. This pasta dish is well-loved and you might even know of a famous cat that loves this Italian dish.

Lasagna — nature’s perfect food,” Garfield

Good Morning America has Taste of Home’s Homemade Lasagna recipe:

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

3/4-pound bulk pork sausage

3 cans (8 ounces each) of tomato sauce

2 cans (6 ounces each) of tomato paste

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 to 1 teaspoon salt

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon pepper

3 large eggs

3 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

3 cups 4% small-curd cottage cheese

1 cup ricotta cheese

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

9 lasagna noodles, cooked and drained

6 slices provolone cheese (about 6 ounces)

3 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided

Directions:

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook and crumble beef and sausage until no longer pink; drain. Add the next 7 ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Adjust seasoning with additional salt and pepper, if desired. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, lightly beat eggs. Add parsley; stir in cottage cheese, ricotta and Parmesan cheese. Preheat oven to 375°. Spread 1 cup meat sauce in an un-greased 13 x 9-inch baking dish. Layer with 3 noodles, provolone cheese, 2 cups cottage cheese mixture, 1 cup mozzarella, 3 noodles, 2 cups meat sauce, remaining cottage cheese mixture and 1 cup mozzarella. Top with remaining noodles, meat sauce and mozzarella (the dish will be full). Cover; bake for 50 minutes. Uncover; bake until heated through, about 20 minutes. Let stand 15 minutes before cutting. Yields about 12 servings.

Happy National Lasagna Day!