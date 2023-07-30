(WWTI) – Grab your friend and let them know just how much they mean to you, it’s the International Day of Friendship.

Friendship is interchangeable with bonding and building common bonds goes far beyond sharing a trait, characteristic or favorite pastime with another person. The meaning of friendship is different for everyone and the bond of those friendships varies for each connection. Sometimes it only takes a moment to realize you’ve met someone who could be your best friend. Celebrating those friendships can be as simple as a brief note, a coffee outing, going to a concert or taking a trip to the mall. Today celebrate friends who are there for you, call you out on your stubbornness, sacrifice their time for you, show up in the middle of the night to cheer you up and even your long-distance friends whose friendship has continued despite physical distance. Reflections are critical for growth; this is a great time to reflect on those friendships that already exist in your life.

Today is the day of friendship and the average adult has two best friends but if you’re feeling like you’re lacking friends then no problem, NPR has some tips for making friends as an adult:

Get the word out;

Reconnect with old friends;

Incorporate more routine into your day;

Scope out interest groups; and

Focus on the connection, not the friendship.

A more in-depth look at these tips can be found on the NPR website.

Happy International Day of Friendship!