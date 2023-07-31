(WWTI) – They may not have any fine breeding but they are lovable bundles of fluff and good at playing fetch, it’s National Mutt Day.

Originally a derogatory term, meaning ‘stupid person’ in the 1800s, the word mutt today is usually used to describe mixed-breed dogs. Getting any dog is a big responsibility but a mixed breed dog will likely be healthier, happier, better behaved and live longer than a purebred counterpart. This is because the blending of genes helps fight genetic deficiencies by providing a larger pool of gene sequences, adding to the dog’s overall lifespan and well-being.

Mixed-breed dogs are not usually as highly regarded as purebreds but they’ve got lots of love to give. Mixed-breed dogs end up at pet shelters more frequently and tend to wait longer before getting adopted than purebreds. Mutts are dogs that deserve endless love and kindness just like any other and today is about giving them the love and attention, they deserve.

Dogs and puppies are available for adoption all around the North Country, you can visit Jefferson County SPCA’s website, Lewis County Humane Society’s website and St. Lawrence County SPCA’s website to find information about adopting dogs available in your area and applications to apply.

Happy National Mutt Day!