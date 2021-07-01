July 4 Impaired Driving Crackdown: NYSP increasing patrols over holiday weekend

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Drive safe this holiday weekend.

New York State Police confirmed that it will be increasing patrols and cracking down on drunk and drugged driving this 4th of July weekend.

According to NYSP, Troopers will conduct sobriety checkpoints and target “reckless and aggressive” driving statewide during, what is predicted to be the second highest Fourth of July travel volume on record.

“Troopers will be out in force and highly visible this weekend, on the lookout for impaired, drugged, and reckless drivers,” stated NYSP Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen. “Our message is simple: If you drink and drive, you will be arrested. Stay safe and don’t make a bad decision that costs your life or the life of someone else.”

During the crackdown campaign, drivers can expect a number of sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols. Law enforcement will also be on the lookout for motorist using their phones and other devices.

Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement Vehicles.

In 2020 during the enforcement effort, State Police issued nearly 9,214 vehicle and traffic tickets, arrested 180 people for DWI and investigated 456 crashes and one fatality.

To avoid these incidents, New York State Police recommend the following steps to prevent impaired driving over the 2021 July 4 holiday:

Plan a safe way home before the fun begins;

Before drinking, designate a sober driver;

If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation;

Use your community’s sober ride program;

If you suspect a driver is drunk or impaired on the road, don’t hesitate to contact local law enforcement;

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

The campaign will begin on Friday, July 2 and run through Monday, July 5, 2021.

The Fourth of July initiative is partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.